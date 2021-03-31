Good Friday
Many churches in the Kenyon area have planned Good Friday services at different times throughout the day.
A community Good Friday service is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the parking area of First Lutheran Church. The Way of the Cross service will be held around a bonfire with worship based on the Stations of the Cross. The Passion Story, prayer, and music will be part of the evening service.
Knights Chamber
Friday night’s performance by the Knights Chamber choral group was outstanding. The performers were a little anxious before the presentation. Their nerves subsided when they found the joy of singing to an appreciative audience.
The program opened with two sea shanties, followed by an arrangement of “Stand by Me” and “Stay by Me” as sung by Pentatonix.
Arin Kyllo’s rendition of a song from the movie “The Greatest Showman” was exceptional.
It was fun to see the students perform, and while wearing masks, their smiles at the conclusion of the program could be seen in their eyes.
Beauty and the Beast
Last week, I had an opportunity to observe a practice of the play “Beauty and the Beast” that is scheduled to be performed in early May in the high school auditorium.
The afternoon I was there, the cast worked on the “Be Our Guest” scene’s choreography. Sophia Culuris and Rachel Nesseth, who have many years of dance experience, are the play’s choreography directors.
During the rehearsal of another scene, I was impressed that most of the actors were already working without scripts. While practicing, the actors and director, Blair Reynolds, worked together on actors’ placement on the stage.
Director Randy Hockinson explained they were working on coordinating an advanced sale of reserved seating for the performances.
The theatre group has received grant money and donations to cover the significant production expenses. Donations are still being accepted to support this endeavor.
People who would like to contribute to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Theatre production may make out a check to the K-W Schools with a designation to Theatre Fund. All money raised will go directly to the expenses incurred to put on another outstanding play for all of us to enjoy.
Donations may be mailed to or left at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or the District Office in Wanamingo.
K-W Speech
For anyone walking past K-W High School on Monday evening, March 22, they may have heard a whole lot of whooping and hollering coming from inside the building. All of that noise came from the speech team as the HVL Conference meet’s results were announced.
“The evening was full of exceptionally great performances at the HVL Conference meet,” Coach Heidi Hanson explained.
As a team, the Knights finished the meet in third place. Every team member finished in a position to add points to the team total.
Individually, Sophia Culuris in Original Oratory, and Elliot Olson, in Prose each took first place.
Ashley Rechtzigel brought home second place in Great Speeches. Respectively, Jordan Blowers and Izzy Chmelik placed third in Prose and Poetry, and Aspen Donkers placed sixth in Dramatic Interpretation.
Hanson said, “This was an all varsity meet, so our younger team members did outstanding, too.”
An excited coach Rebecca Kunesh said, “The K-W speakers really showed up. In the grand scheme of things, not only are the spectacular individual finishes reflective of how hard our speakers have worked but collectively, they represent a strong showing in the HVL, competing against much larger teams!”
On Saturday, the team competed in a 37 team meet at Winona Cotter against many schools with a tradition of having state winners. As Hanson said, “We saw the best of the best today.”
Ashley Rechtzigel placed sixth in the finals of Great Speeches, and Izzy Chmelik had a sixth place in a second grouping of finals in Poetry, which had many competitors. The rest of the team could not get into the finals but did very well in the preliminary rounds.
After weeks of intense competition, the Speech Team will rest up and then commence concentrated practices leading up to the subsections on April 10.
BBE
Thursday night Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated Swanville 94 to 35 for the Section 5A championship in girls’ basketball. The coach for BBE is K-W 2004 graduate Kristina Lurken Anderson, whose brother Brent is the K-W boys’ coach.
During her tenure as the girls’ BBE basketball program coach, Anderson has built an incredible program. For many years, they could get to the Section Championship game only to come up short and lose the opportunity to advance. When they made it last year, their state tournament lasted for only one game after losing to a strong Cromwell team in the first game. After that game, the rest of the games were canceled due to the pandemic.
This year’s team has consistently been ranked fourth in most basketball rankings. Coming through Section 5, the only game that was relatively close occurred in their semi-final win by ten points over Pine River-Backus.
With teams throughout the state having to forfeit tournament games due to COVID, Anderson said, “There has always been that anxious feeling this year and throughout playoffs that you never know when you might get THE Call.”
She added, “It’s been a fun journey, and we are looking forward to the state tournament!”
BBE played West Central Area schools, ironically located just down Hwy. 55 from BBE, at Perham High School on Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament.
Blood Drive
The next Red Cross Blood Drive in Kenyon will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday by appointment only. As of March 29, there were only four appointment slots available.
Arrangements can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or going to the Red Cross Blood Drive website.
When asked about the scheduling of donators, local coordinator Jan Ellingsberg said, “By having all appointments scheduled, we do not get long lines of walking-ins waiting to get in. I think it will continue this way, as it has worked very well.”
Vietnam Veterans Day
Monday, March 29 was National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This day was established to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
On March 29, 1973, the last of the U. S. combat troops left Vietnam and the last of the acknowledged U. S. prisoners of war were released by Hanoi.
The Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the United States Armed forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
Information about this day was gathered from the National Vietnam War Veterans web age.