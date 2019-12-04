Mark and Rose hosted the Noble family for Thanksgiving dinner. Faye, Mike, Linda, Dylan, Savannah, Russ, Lynn, Mason, Megan, Tera, Tracy, Ryan, Sarah and Jaxdon were all there and they had a great time being together and celebrating the holiday.
Last weekend, Dan and Carol watched Parker Jeseritz’s swim meet in Hastings, and much to their surprise, Peyton Truman was swimming at the same meet. Both Parker and Peyton swam very well. Dick and Sherry Truman were also at the meet on Sunday, so it was so much fun to run into them as well as they both watched their grandsons compete.
Kris and Ron Mills enjoyed celebrating Thanksgiving with Ron’s Mom, Karen Mills, in Richfield on Thanksgiving Day.
On Saturday, Kris Mills, Robin Paterni and I went to Wendy Bogen’s Holiday Sale at her home near Medford. We all found some treasures to take home, and had a fun time looking at all of Wendy’s beautiful holiday creations. After the sale we enjoyed having breakfast at Costa’s in Owatonna. They were busy making all of their delicious candies for Christmas, so if you need or want some good candy, check out Costa’s where all of the candy is handmade and delicious.
Happy birthday to Jean Hiner who celebrated her birthday recently. I hope you had a really nice birthday, Jean, and enjoyed the time with your family.
Mike, Katie and Ryan enjoyed celebrating Thanksgiving with Mike’s folks on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, Mike and Katie hosted Troy and Anna Vangsness from New Ulm. They all enjoyed the day, and Troy and Anna spent the night, and then returned home on Saturday morning.
Chuck Aase, Kent Whitney, and Maddy Aase and Ryan Conom braved the cold and the snow on Saturday to watch the Minnesota Gophers take on the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Field. The Gophers started out strong, but things changed quickly and Wisconsin went on to win the game. It was great to have ESPN College Game Day at the game, and there was a lot of excitement surrounding the day, but the outcome sure wasn’t what every Gopher Fan was hoping for.
Many folks checked out the new Kenyon Bar and Grill this weekend, and I heard it was a very busy place all weekend. I think everyone is so excited to have the new restaurant in town, they’re anxious to try it out right away. I’ve heard nothing but good reports, so I’m very excited to try it out this week.
It sure was nice to have a four-day weekend for Thanksgiving, but I wish the weather would have been a little bit nicer. Katie and I tried both Saturday and Sunday to take a trip to the Mall of America, but with the weather warnings, I didn’t want to test the roads. There’s got to be some nicer days to go shopping before Christmas, at least we all hope so! In the meantime, I did get some baking done and got the Christmas tree up!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.