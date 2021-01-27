Happy birthday also to Linda Noble, Karen Wetzstein and Rosemary Flom. Have a great birthday, ladies.
Gavin Novak, son of Dylan and Brianna, celebrated his second birthday this weekend. On Sunday, Papa and Keke (Ron and Krissy) helped their little guy blow out his candles and celebrate his birthday. Happy birthday, Gavin! Can’t believe you’re two already!
On Friday, Marlys Syverson, Shirley Hanson and Julie Broin met for a quick get-together at Perkins in Faribault. Marlys brought some of her delicious, homemade doughnuts for Shirley. Marlys and Julie finally were able to exchange Christmas gifts with each other, so it all made for a fun day. It was a lot of fun to see Shirley again. We all worked together at the Sunset Home many years ago, so it was really great to be together. Another get-together is planned for some time this summer. Thanks, Marlys, for the good treats!
I met my friend, Pam Seaser, for dinner at Torey’s in Owatonna on Wednesday night. It was nice to do something resembling kind of normal again. Pam recently retired so it was a good reason to get together and celebrate.
“Paycheck Friday” was recognized when Julie, Tracy, Maggie and Jo got together after work. Amanda joined in after her “red neck toboggan ride” in Moland earlier that day. Work is always much more fun when you work with your friends, and it’s fun to get together with them after work too.
Well, it was hard to cheer for either team on Sunday when the Packers played the Bucs, because I’m not a fan of either quarterback, but I found myself leaning more toward the Packers, just because I really am not any kind of a fan of Tom Brady. The Packers had chances to score, but couldn’t quite do it, so it’s Tom Brady back at the Super Bowl. I only hope the winner of the Chiefs and the Bills’ game can beat him.
Reminder to Moland folks, if you have a report for the Annual Meeting, please drop off at church or send to Stacy Thofson. If you are responsible for a bank account for church, please get your information to Eric and Julie Dressel for auditing. Please watch Facebook for any changes in Worship services.
My cousin, Lauren Aase and I have been trying to find old family recipes. He doesn’t have any of his Grandma Laura’s recipes, so I looked in Mom’s recipe box and found her handwritten recipes for lefse, kringla, and lutefisk, plus my Grandma Aase’s recipe for homemade buns. With Jeff Kindseth’s help, we were able to get an old flatbread recipe in Norwegian that Lauren ran across, translated in English.
Thanks, again, Jeff! I’ll do some more digging in Mom’s cookbooks and see what I can find.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.