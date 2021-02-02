Happy birthday wishes to Keith Derscheid this week. I hope you have a great birthday, Keith. Also a special Happy birthday to my niece, Karyn Jeseritz, who celebrates her birthday on Feb. 8. Have a fun birthday, Karyn.
A very special lady had a very special birthday last week. Norma Jacobson celebrated her 99th birthday on Jan. 29! Happy Birthday, Norma. I hope you were able to celebrate with your kids and at least some of your grandkids and great-grandkids on this wonderful occasion.
I’d also like to wish Connie Barrett a Happy birthday on Feb. 4. I hope you have a great birthday as well, Connie!
Julie came out for Monday morning coffee last week. We had a good time catching up, while social distancing, of course. I sure do miss having coffee with the kitchen gals at the Sunset Home, so hopefully soon we can get back to doing that soon!
Julie, Maggie, Amanda, and Autumn were part of a “get well” parade in honor of Vinny Rauk on Saturday afternoon. Everyone met at Vang Church and the parade was led and escorted by Police Chief Lee. Vinny, Rocky, and family were outside as the parade drove by. Many signs, whistles, noise makers and a lot of horn honking greeted the family. Stay trippy you barefoot hippy, and get well!
This week I’m going through pictures. I would not be afraid to say I have hundreds, if not, thousands of pictures. Many are duplicates, so my task will be to go through all of them and get them organized.
Duplicates are going to family members and friends so they can enjoy. Cousin Lauren Aase is in Minnesota this week ice fishing, so on Sunday I went through a lot of pictures and found a few that I think he’ll enjoy. Stanley used to play Santa Claus at our house, so I found a cute picture of Santa, Bob and Krissy. Lauren and I were born one day apart, so I have several pictures of the two of us when we were little, as well as when we were confirmed. He’s getting the duplicates of a lot of them!
Well, there isn’t a lot to report this week. Everyone is staying pretty close to home and, I, like many, are waiting to hear when I can get the COVID-19 vaccine. I didn’t get chosen for this week’s lottery, so we’ll see what next week brings. Everyone is missing their family and friends, so the sooner everyone can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to some level of normalcy and start seeing each other again.
On Feb. 2, Mom will have been gone for eight years. Time goes by so fast, and it sure doesn’t seem like eight years ago, but it is. We all miss Mom a lot, but we’re also thankful she didn’t have to live through this pandemic and not being able to see her kids regularly; I know she wouldn’t have done very well with that.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.