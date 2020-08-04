Field of Flags
Last week the Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard announced the difficult decision to cancel the annual Field of Flags.
This event is a significant fundraiser for the Color Guard with the donations distributed to the Kenyon Fire Department, K-W School, and other Kenyon community causes.
Unfortunately, without this moneymaker, the amount of money donated would be drastically cut.
Since March, we have had to adapt to a virtual world with learning, meetings, and church services. With the announcement of the cancellation made on social media, one Kenyon native who lives in Rochester asked if it would be possible to do a Virtual Field of Flags.
After researching the possibility of doing this event virtually, they have moved forward with the idea. People may donate to the Color Guard in the name of a veteran or loved one. On Aug. 23, a list of names will be posted online as part of closing ceremonies for the Field of Flags. They are hoping to publish this list in the Kenyon Leader.
People wishing to make a Virtual Flag donation may do so by contacting a Color Guard member or by mailing it to KVCG; P. O. Box 42; Kenyon, MN 55946. The following information needs to be included: the donor’s name, the name of the honored person, and if the person had served in the military, the service branch, and the era of service.
Community meeting
At the request of the citizens of Kenyon, a community meeting was called by Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander concerning vandalism and the rash of bicycle thefts that have been taking place in our fair community.
Some in the group were interested in developing some neighborhood watch groups. Sjolander indicated he had researched such groups and would be willing to assist in facilitating.
I can empathize and understand that people are frustrated with these recent events. Kenyon is a small town, and usually, this type of behavior is associated with larger communities. It is up to the residents to be vigilant in taking care of their possessions and property. Vandalism occurs whether it is as harmless as papering trees, to more frustrating things like egging, smashing of carved Halloween pumpkins, or the damaging of Christmas decorations. We have lived in the same location for 44 years, and during that time, I can recall only one time, which occurred 30 plus years ago, when someone stole a can of mixed gas.
Our Kenyon Police Department is the main reason for making our town a safe place to live. A great example of this happened to us a few weeks ago when in the very early morning hours, we received a phone call from the officer on overnight duty, informing us that both our big garage doors were left open. After an evening of sitting outside, I went into the house without checking to see if everything was secured for the evening and inadvertently left the doors open. I was very appreciative of the phone call and have vowed to be mindful of checking our property.
Baseball
There is nothing more enjoyable than sitting outside on a summer evening listening to Corey Provus and Dan Gladden call a Minnesota Twins game.
2020 is the 60th year of Twins baseball, and it caused me to think back to the time when Minnesota did not have a major league team. Many of the local people followed the Milwaukee Braves, who had moved from Boston in 1953 with stars such as Eddie Matthews, Warren Spann, Lew Burdette, Hank Aaron and Joe Adcock. Others followed their beloved Brooklyn Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, or the New York Yankees.
My first memorable experience with Major League Baseball happened in the fall of 1959 when the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers played in the World Series. My family had gotten its first television, and I remember running home from school to see the last few innings of the fall classic.
On Nov. 26, 1960, with great excitement in his voice, my dad announced the Washington Senators would be moving to Minnesota to become the Twins. The team consisted of Earl Battey, Harmon Killebrew, Camilo Pascual, Jim Kaat and Bob Allison. We listened to games called by Herb Carneal, Ray Scott and the venerable Halsey Hall.
In early 1961, Twins manager Cookie Lavagetto was the featured speaker at the Kenyon Baseball Boosters Rally held at the VFW.
Starting in 1962, my family would make the long drive from International Falls to see the Twins play a Sunday afternoon game against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and one very memorable game against the New York Yankees. Mickey Mantle was in the twilight of his career that season, but it was Harmon Killebrew, who was the star. With the Yankees leading 5-4 and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Harmon hit a two-run walk-off home run.
Without a doubt, the 1987 season will always be the one I remember the most. As a result of the Twins winning the American League Championship, I was able to attend a World Series game with my dad. Since 1961, he listened to every game each season, no matter how successful the teams were. I will always remember fondly seeing the smile on his face while waving his Homer Hankie as the Twins played the St. Louis Cardinals.
In my opinion, the best observation of baseball comes from the movie “Field of Dreams.” “The one constant through all the years has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked time. This field, this game: it is part of our past. It reminds of us all that once was good and could be again.”