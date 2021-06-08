Happy birthday to Julie Dressel, who celebrates her birthday June 10. Hope your day was great, Julie.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of John Arndt. John passed away at his home on May 30. He is survived by his wife, Shari. A private family service will be held for John with interment in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna. John was a long-time member of Moland.
Julie and Amanda, along with Laura, Grandma Wagner and Grandma Holland enjoyed the third-grade outdoor concert on a beautiful Wednesday last week. After the opening song, the crowd got to listen to several numbers performed on the recorder, after which a “harmonizing” was sung with some audience participation. It was fun! The finale of a “dance off” was a crowd favorite. Mary Hjermstad and Sue Albright were also there, which was a nice surprise. Thanks for the invitation, Ari, and once again, Jan Strand did a fantastic job with the kids!
On Thursday, Katie, Krissy and I saw a very entertaining Prior Lake Lakers baseball game vs. a tough team from Waconia. The game went back and forth for the first few innings, but in the end, the Lakers came out on top by a score of 15 to 5. Ryan was great on the mound for two innings, and the Lakers had a couple of awesome rallies during the game. It was a beautiful night for watching a baseball game. Way to go Lakers!
On Saturday, Krissy and I met at Donahue’s because we just don’t have enough flowers for this year.
Actually, Krissy hadn’t done a lot of flower shopping yet, so it was fun to look for all of the varieties she wanted. Their selection of plants and hanging baskets is still amazing, and I was even able to find some Anaheim peppers that Bob likes to plant, which are sometimes hard to find. With the hot, windy weather this weekend, I was watering flowers two times a day, so hopefully we’ll get some rain in the next few days.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Barbara (Quam) Schaller. Barb passed away at Gunderson Gardens May 30. Barb led a very interesting life, and wore many different hats during her years of working. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Ness, and brother-in-law, David Wetzstein, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on June 12 at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
On Saturday, I attended the Celebration of Life for Teresa Redfield Pittman at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon. It was a beautiful service for a beautiful lady. All of the wonderful picture boards really told the story of the person Teresa was; she loved her family and friends, and those miniature donkeys!
Memories were shared by Teresa’s children, Alyssa and Tyler.
The baseball fields were busy this weekend in the metro area. Ryan’s Prior Lake team took second place at a tourney in Burnsville over the weekend, and Camden’s team took third place in his tourney, and Haidyn’s team took 1st place in her tourney! Awesome job kids, on a brutally hot weekend for baseball.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.