La Crescent-Hokah wrestling
From the time Jace Clawiter was in elementary school, he was part of the Knights wrestling program until he graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School in 2014. In addition to wrestling, he also played baseball for the Knights.
Jace continued his education at the University of Wisconsin in Lacrosse, where he continues to live today. In addition to working two jobs, Jace is in his second year as head wrestling coach of the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers. Before his head coaching assignment, Jace was an assistant coach at La Crescent.
“I knew the school was trying to build a wrestling team from the ground up,” Jace explained. “It sounded like an awesome challenge and a good opportunity to figure out if I will even like coaching.”
Having come through the K-W youth wrestling program directed by Rick Ryan, Jace understands the need for a strong youth program to have a competitive high school team. To achieve getting more young people involved, Jace has spent many hours working with the K-6 wrestlers. He is trying to do his part to build a strong Kindergarten through grade 12 program.
The challenge has been to have a full lineup to wrestle in a dual meet; because of this problem, the Lancers have not won many dual meets over the past few years.
Select individuals have developed into solid and competitive wrestlers for the La Crescent program. The evidence of the dedication of these people was displayed when the Lancers wrestled a dual with Wabasha-Kellogg. Although they did not always win their matches, the young men wrestled aggressively.
An indicator that the program is growing happened last year when La Crescent had an individual qualify for the state tournament for the first time in many years.
It will take time for Jace to develop the La Crescent program, but with his knowledge of how to supervise a program from kindergarteners through high school, it will not be long before the varsity team is a force in the Three Rivers Conference.
The Borlaug story continues
Marion Olson called me after reading the information about Dr. Norman Borlaug to tell me she was Borlaug’s cousin.
Although Olson never met Dr. Borlaug, her family did attend a gathering in Cresco, Iowa, where he grew up and still had relatives living in that community. While there, Marion bought T-shirts for her grandchildren, which said: “Fighting World Hunger” on the front and had a picture of Borlaug during his wrestling days at the University of Minnesota on the back.
When they studied Nobel Prize Winners at Nerstrand Elementary, Olson’s grandchildren proudly wore their Borlaug t-shirts to school.
Knights Chamber
The Knights Chamber, a small group of 12 singers from grades ten to twelve, will be presenting a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26 in the KWHS commons area.
Due to COVID restrictions, the in-person audience will be limited. The concert will be shown on the K-W Activities YouTube live-stream.
The singers will present a concert of pop music from the 1980s and 1990s. Also projected to be part of the program are Sea Shanties, which have become popular on TikTok. The students had a great deal of input into the music they are singing, making it fun for them.
Director Stephanie Schumacher explained, “The chamber choir has been rehearsing on Wednesday afternoons, which has been one of the positive things to come out of the shortened virtual Wednesday schedule! These kids are hard workers and a tight-knit group, and they truly enjoy spending time and making music together!”
Gymnastics
K-W senior Brianna Ryan has a few gymnastics meets left before her career in gymnastics comes to an end. Ryan trains at and competes for KAATS Gymnastics at Pine Island.
The pandemic has created some extra precautions during meets and limited the number of people who can attend them in person. Brianna was just glad to be able to compete again despite the COVID related changes.
This season has been Brianna’s most successful at Level 9 gymnastics competition. In her final home meet, she had a personal best with an All-Around score of 36.1. Brianna had a first-place finish in the all-around, the beam, the uneven bars, and on the vault in that meet. At a recent meet held at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Brianna placed second in the all-around, the beam, and for her floor routine. She placed third in the vault and, on the uneven bars, took fifth place.
Her success this year has built Brianna’s confidence as she heads into the state meet.
Brianna has decided not to compete at the college level when she attends Winona State University next fall. She hopes to be involved with coaching gymnastics at some level.
During Brianna’s career, we have had a few opportunities to see her competitions in person. She has always displayed poise and athleticism while doing her routines on various apparatus.
K-W Speech
Saturday, the K-W Speech team competed in a meet hosted virtually by St. Clair High School.
The meet was very competitive, and the K-W team had a successful day with an impressive showing.
Aspen Donkers placed first in the novice division Dramatic Interpretation, and Jordan Blowers placed fourth in the novice division’s Prose Reading category.
At the varsity level, Sophia Culuris had a third-place finish in Original Oratory and Elliot Olson took fifth place in Prose Reading.
At the invitation of Speech Coaches Heidi Hanson and Rebecca Kunesh, I had the opportunity to observe Saturday’s meet. The coaches talked about the challenges of using technology and how they overcame those obstacles to compete.
The time between the first and second rounds allowed me to talk to Sophia Culuris, Ashley Rechtzigel, and Elliot Olson about their categories.
Culuris has found a platform in Original Oratory to express her thoughts on communicating about diversity in rural America.
While looking for a speech for the Great Speeches category, Rechtzigel had selected Admiral McRaven’s University of Texas commencement speech titled “Always Make Your Bed.” After discussing another McRaven speech with Coach Kunesh, she changed to the retired admiral’s 2020 MIT commencement speech on who are the real heroes.
“The Invention of Everything Else” by Samantha Hunt was the basis of the Prose Reading used by Olson. The novel is about the friendship between inventor Nikola Tesla and a young chambermaid in the Hotel New Yorker where Tesla lived.
I was impressed with all of the team members’ dedication to a challenging extracurricular activity.
Division III Elite Championship
Friday afternoon, Lauren Berg, a member of the Luther Women’s Indoor Track Team, ran in the 5000-meter run in the Division III Elite Championships held at Wartburg College.
Berg finished the race in 10th place with a time of 18:36, which is eight seconds faster than her 5,000 meters run in the conference championship a week earlier.