Senior High Math Team
The Senior High math team had their third meet last week and placed fifth. In the season standings, the team is currently in fourth place. Elliot Olson is fifth in the individual rankings, Sophia Poquette 12th, and John Smith 17th out of 40 competitors.
Senior Knowledge Bowl Team
Last Wednesday, the K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl Team participated in its first round-robin competition of the season. The K-W Red Team of Elliot Olson, Madrox Wagner, Brady Bauer, and Flint Stevenson placed fourth. Rachel Nesseth, Sammy Walker, Sophia Poquette, and Devon Christen of the Silver team placed sixth.
The Black squad of Lucas Brezina, Riley Huschle, Joel Helland, and James Dewitt placed farther down the list of participating schools. Coach Darrin Walling said, “We did well for the first meet of the season with teams placing in the top ten.” He indicated there is more room for high school students to join the Knowledge Bowl Team.
Sounds of the Season
Monday evening, before a sizable in-person audience, the K-W High School Music Department presented their winter concert, “Sounds of the Season.” Director Claire Larson selected a combination of familiar seasonal music and introduced the audience to some not as well known. Rachel Nesseth, flute, and Chloe Schuster, piccolo, were the soloists in the first number. Nesseth and Schuster, along with Arin Kyllo, trumpet, provided the solos in the beautifully played John Rutter’s “Candlelight Carol.”
The percussion section must be acknowledged for demonstrating their skills on various instruments while performing “Patapan.” Their final presentation was a medley of songs with angel themes called “Angels of Joy.” The band played with confidence, and it was fun to hear them perform an extraordinary rendition of the piece.
The K-W Chorale and Knights Ensemble director Stephanie Schumacher selected music that challenged the members’ skills and enjoyed singing. A combined Chorale and Ensemble opened the vocal part of the evening with “Eatnemen Vuelie,” a song inspired by the vocal tradition of the Sami indigenous people of Scandinavia and Russia and the Norwegian Lutheran hymn “Fairest Lord Jesus.”
The Chorale took on the challenge of singing in Latin and performed “Non Nobis, Domine” beautifully. Members of the Knights Ensemble enjoyed singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” complete with choreography that they created to go with the song.
The combined groups sang “Holy Night, Silent Night.” A song combining the traditional “Holy Night” and “Silent Night.” Schumacher invited alumni to join in singing the finale ”Carol of the Bells.” One side note of the choir’s part of the program was seeing brothers John, Jay, and Jett Smith singing in the K-W Chorale.
St. Rose of Lima
On Sun. afternoon, the Sun filtered through the stained-glass windows at St. Rose of Lima at the beginning of the 19th annual Candle Lighting Ceremony. Pastor Peter Moen of the Concord Church of Christ led the service and delivered the homily.
The group, Brass Etc. provided the music for the event. It is always special to hear a brass quintet perform Christmas music. The Friends of St. Rose continue on their restoration journey of the church. Jill Palof’s opening remarks referenced an actual candlelight service nineteen years ago as the electricity had not been updated, and with no heat, people huddled under blankets. Today the sanctuary is lit with electricity and is heated.
KAHS Ornament
As I am writing this, a few of the 2021 Kenyon Area Historical Society Christmas ornaments are available for sale at the Kenyon City Hall. Many people have collected all four of the limited-edition decorations. These would make an excellent gift for those hard to buy for people who have a Kenyon connection.
Norway House
The Norway House, the National Norwegian Center in America in Minneapolis, is holding a 12 Days of Christmas Silent Auction. Money raised from the auction will go into the Norway House expansion fund.
Construction of The Albert Quie Addition is ready to begin. While perusing the items up for bidding, I saw one listed as Rosemaling Cookies. Upon further investigation, I found out the cookies were made and decorated by former Kenyon Area resident Joyce Brandvold Aakre.
Aakre, who now lives in Dassel, MN, continues to develop her skills of Traditional Telemark Rosemaling. During this time of the year, she is busy painting Christmas ornaments that people have ordered throughout the United States. She frequently paints rosemaling on plates, bowls, and replica Scandinavia trunks.
Anyone interested in talking to Aakre about a rosemaling project may contact her at (612)799-2220. She also has a Facebook page.
Full Moon and Solstice
The December full moon occurred on Sun. Night. Common nicknames for this celestial event reflect the time of the year—nicknames like the Full Cold Moon, Moon Before Yule, or The Long Night Moon.
Two days later, the Winter Solstice took place at 9:59 a.m. The solstice is a time that plays a vital role in cultures throughout the world. Many of the customs, lore, symbols and rituals we associate with Christmas are also part of the winter solstice celebrations of ancient pagans.
The winter solstice recognizes the disappearance of darkness and forming a new light. In other words, the shedding of the past and ushering in a hopeful future.