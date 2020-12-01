Christmas concerts
Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and Gustavus Adolphus College, like other colleges and universities, will be virtually presenting their traditional Christmas services for the alumni and public to enjoy.
The 2020 Concordia Christmas Concert is titled the “Sun of Justice Reveal the Dawn.” According to the Concordia College web page, student performers, led by creative directors, supported by a staff of planners and set before the traditional, beautiful mural, will display their talents by inviting the audience back to the miracle of Christmas.
To view this event, people need to register online at the Concordia College website to receive the Zoom link for the Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. performance. The concert will be available online from Dec. 18-27.
Christmas in Christ Chapel 2020 at Gustavus titled, “Healer of the Nations, Come,” debuts Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Information for this event is available at the Christmas in Christ Chapel website. For those who register by Dec. 7, a copy of the Christmas in Christ Chapel program will be mailed to them.
Wreaths for veterans
At ten cemeteries in the Kenyon and Nerstrand area, Christmas wreaths are displayed to honor veterans who are not here for the holidays.
In the fall of the year, we think of those serving or served our country on Veterans Day, and in the spring, veterans are remembered on Memorial Day. Service members sacrifice their time and safety every day of the year to safeguard our freedoms. The holiday season provides an opportunity to show appreciation to our people in the service by displaying wreaths as a tribute.
It is also a time to remember veterans who gave their time and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. Each wall of the memorial will have a wreath laid by it.
In February, on Presidents Day, the wreaths are collected and disposed of properly.
Gonzaga University men’s basketball
This past weekend, I turned on the college men’s basketball game between Gonzaga University and Auburn to see former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs play. While Suggs played well, there was another player for Gonzaga who caught my attention. Small forward Corey Kispert from Edmonds, Washington.
For many years the Kispert name was synonymous with Kenyon High School athletics. Starting with the class of 1942 member, Merland “Foo” Kispert, who went on to the University of Minnesota to play quarterback for Bernie Bierman, to a long list of athletic Kisperts through the forties, fifties, and into the sixties.
Garry Kispert, Corey Kispert’s grandfather, is a 1954 graduate of Kenyon High School. He was part of a group of tremendous athletes who won the HVL championship in football and were rated in the final state rankings. In basketball, Garry finished his senior season the tenth-ranked scorer in the HVL as the Vikings tied Lake City for the championship. He was a third baseman on the baseball team that won the sub-district championship. During his senior year, Garry was also class president and was named Representative Boy of his class.
While Corey’s paternal grandfather passed on athletic talent, his maternal grandfather was also a skillful athlete. Dainard Paulson played running back at Oregon State in the late 1950s and was drafted by the New York Titans (Jets), where he was converted to a defensive back. Paulson was a starter and three-year captain for the Jets before leaving the NFL.
Paulson tried to talk his grandson Corey into concentrating on football. According to Paulson, as a quarterback at King’s High School in Seattle, Kispert was tall, quick, and an accurate passer who attracted the attention of some of the best teams in the country.
During his junior year at Gonzaga, Kispert led the team in minutes per game, made three-pointers, and was second in scoring. He was selected to the All-WCC first team, the All-District IX second team, the Division I-AAA men’s scholar-athlete of the year, and a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward Award.
Last summer, Kispert withdrew his name from the NBA draft, where he was projected to be a second-round draft pick. Returning to Gonzaga for his senior season allows the Bulldogs to compete for a national championship.
Christmas lights
Sunday evening, we went for a ride around town to look at the residential Christmas lights and displays. Many people have taken advantage of the nice weather we had through November to put up spectacular displays.
Some yard displays contained lighted deer; while driving, we saw deer in our headlights in two different locations in town. We have had a doe and yearling visiting our crabapple tree late at night the past few weeks. The apples they are enjoying have not fermented as they can walk away with a steady gait, unlike the squirrel in Eagan that became inebriated while eating mature fruit.