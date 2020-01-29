Happy Birthday this week to my great-niece and nephew, Megan and Parker Jeseritz, who turned into teeny-boppers on Jan. 21. It’s hard to believe those twins are 13 years old already, and they’re such good kids. Parker and Megan are grandkids of Dan and Carol Aase.
Happy Birthday also to Linda Noble, Karen Wetzstein, and Rosemary Flom. Have a great birthday, ladies.
Our family also grew by one last week. David and Lauren Aase welcomed little Otto Josef Aase on Monday, Jan. 20. Otto weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and is 20¾ inches long. He is adorable, and big brothers Henry and Calvin are very happy with their new little brother.
Congratulations to my brother Bob on another grandson, and David’s mom, Nancy, as well to Fran and Julie Windschitl on their fourth little grandson. Congratulations! We’re all thrilled to have another little one in our family.
While Julie and JB’s home grew by eight paws last week, dog sitting two fur buddies, Maggie and Brennan spent five days in Ely, MN at the Grand Ely Lodge located on the shores of beautiful Lake Shagawa. They enjoyed ice fishing, a day at the Wolf Center, as well as finding some fun restaurants including the Boat House Brewpub, The Antler’s Lounge, and their favorite, The Kwazy Wabbit.
The highlight of their trip was the Chilly Dog Sled trip. Brennen drove the sled pulled by a team of Alaskan Huskies, while Maggie was snuggled in to enjoy the two-hour trip, seeing the beautiful north woods scenery. They both said it was an un-fur-gettable experience.
Julie attended the visitation for Donna Malloy on Tuesday evening. Donna’s funeral was held on Wednesday.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Pam Ulrich Black. Pam passed away on Jan. 10 in Owatonna. Pam was a member of the Moland Lutheran Church and is survived by her husband, Robert, as well as her son, Tony, daughter Tawnia, as well as brother Robert (Sharon) Ulrich, and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Pam’s life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Owatonna VFW at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, I visited with Kris and Ron, Brianna, Dylan and Gavin. Gavin is trying so hard to walk, and it was fun to see how he is learning. He’s such a cute little guy. Then Katie and I went to The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre and enjoyed their production of Mama Mia! It was so entertaining, and we had a great time. We heard the show is sold out on the weekends for the remainder of its run, but there are still a few remaining tickets left for weekday performances. I also got a chance to catch up with Ryan, who is as busy as ever with wrestling and practicing his baseball skills in Prior Lake.
Thanks to Pastor Wayne Vogt of Rochester who lead us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday morning. Reminder Moland’s Annual Meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, with a potluck to follow. Please get your reports in as soon as possible.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.