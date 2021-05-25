{span style=”text-align: left;”}On Monday we will once again honor veterans during the Memorial Day observances.{/span}
May 30, 1868, Decoration Day paid tribute to those soldiers from both the north and the south who died during the Civil War. As time moved on, this holiday included the military personnel from the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The remembrance also includes those who served during peacetime.
The name changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day, but May 30 remained the day to honor service people. It continued that way until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 moved the observance to the last Mon. of May. Unfortunately, Memorial Day lost some of its meaning with the Monday Holiday Act. Once a day, remembering those who had served our country, it has become the “first day” of summer. For many, the purpose of Memorial Day has been forgotten.
In the past, on the days leading up to Memorial Day, members of the VFW Auxiliary would be at various locations selling the red buddy poppies. With young children wearing smocks with poppies on them, the poppy float was always a unit in the parade. Often, Vieno Homeier, Norma Jacobson and others would ride on the float to help the children.
At one time, the parade lineup would occur at the Lampert Lumber Yard corner; now, it is at the Speedway corner. Watching our proud local veterans marching down Main Street to the Kenyon Cemetery is always special.
The Kenyon Memorial Day cemetery program gathers people wanting to honor all veterans.
Those in attendance agree that the program is meaningful and full of respectful pageantry.
In Kenyon, the Memorial Day tribute will start on Thursday evening, May 27, when members of the VFW, American Legion, and the Kenyon Veterans Support Group gather at the VFW. Flags will be handed out to teams who will take them out to assigned area cemeteries to decorate the graves of veterans.
St. Rose
In 2008, St. Rose of Lima Church in Cherry Grove Township began offering a Memorial Day Mass. The tradition continues this year as people are invited to attend Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Rose.
Historical Society
The annual meeting of the Kenyon Area Historical Society is scheduled to take place Monday, June 7, at the Gunderson House. All current members and those interested in joining the organization are invited to a 6 p.m. meal, which will be furnished and hosted by the KAHS Board.
After the meal, a short meeting will review the past year’s events, and an event schedule for this year will also be presented.
The evening will conclude with those in attendance having the opportunity to view a variety of Kenyon artifacts and pictures.
Jazz Band and Chamber Choir
On the evening of Syttende Mai, the Knight Vibez jazz band and the Knights Chamber Choir presented an outside program at the Kenyon Depot Park. It was a beautiful evening to enjoy the tremendous talent of the K-W musicians.
For some of those in attendance, the outdoor performance brought back memories of when the Kenyon High School band would have Friday night summer concerts held on Forest Avenue between the post office and the VFW.
After three songs by the jazz band, director Claire Larson paused the program for a few minutes to allow latecomers Will Van Epps and Gage Thompson to get their instruments. The two young men had just finished a baseball game in Wanamingo and hurried back to Kenyon to be part of the music program. I was impressed by their commitment and willingness to play in the band immediately after playing a baseball game.
Book Sale
The annual Kenyon Public Library Rose Fest Book Sale will takes place Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.
At this time, the library staff has started accepting donations from the public for the event.
Donations may be dropped off during the library’s regular hours. The library staff will assist in unloading vehicles at the curbside in front of the library but cannot pick up materials from other locations.
Donated items must be in a good, clean condition, free from mildew or other damage. Gently used books for readers of all ages, audiobooks on CDs, DVDs, and music CDs are greatly appreciated.
No VHS tapes, cassette tapes, or Reader’s Digest condensed books will be accepted.
Questions concerning the book sale may be directed to the library staff or by calling the library at 507-789-6821.
Heidi’s Heroes
Over the past ten weeks, a team led by Heidi Sands Gusenius has been raising funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) research. Gusenius was nominated for the LLS’s 2021 Woman of the Year campaign, in which the contenders and their supporters work to raise money for cancer research. The title of “Woman of the Year” is awarded to the candidate whose team raises the most money during the competition.
Gusenius, a 1999 K-W graduate, now lives in Minnetrista with her husband and two young children, has overcome acute myeloid leukemia twice in the last twelve years and now is considered a cancer survivor.
The Heidi’s Heroes team set a goal of $150,000 to be raised for LLS research by May 21, 2021.
Friday, it was announced that the Minneapolis/St. Paul LLS fundraiser total was $660,000 of that amount, $330,000 was collected by the Gusenius led team.
Through the efforts of Heidi and her team, she has been named the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society 2021 Minnesota Woman of the Year.