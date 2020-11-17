To the editor:
Last night, Nov. 12, I watched the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board meeting talking about learning models and COVID numbers. I heard the discussion of how surprising our growth in cases has been and how the numbers for learning models have been a surprise.
David and I beg of you all, when looking at and discussing numbers for COVID going forward … there is no mystery, the MDE numbers are simply the Department of Health numbers delayed in the reporting by two weeks. What you decide to do with them is what you decide to do with them. But there is nothing that should be a surprise. Next Thursday your number will be 75. The next, 84. There are parents and other community leaders in our school district who are receiving these numbers from Goodhue County Public Health via email and are calculating the numbers in real time. These numbers can also be found on the MDH site daily with the county numbers detailed.
It seemed clear to us watching, that your superintendent was begging for your support last night. His teachers are tired. He shared the fact that there are not enough staff still well or not quarantined.
He shared that Taher had to send in employees because we didn’t have staff to prepare meals for our kids. They have all been asked to perform Herculean tasks this fall. For members of the board who would like to preach about families having the choice to send our children or not, our building staff are not so lucky. Your blatant disregard for that simple fact is shameful. And while we don’t disagree with the mental health benefit of continuing activities, we were aghast at your use of that reasoning.
To hear members of the current board touting their concern for the mental health effects of discontinuing sports for the student athletes, when a choir concert was just canceled; when as parents we couldn’t even get a return email or phone call last winter when our daughter was suicidal and we were told it was illegal to document it or share that information with service providers such as her bus drivers or the school liaison officer to help keep her safe; to hear the importance of mental health as the reason to keep sports going when staying in the current model is not only against MDE guidelines at this point, but we also know it is putting incredible stress and pressure on staff, and that the mental health of staff and providers is being adversely affected is disingenuous.
The simple truth is you want what you want, sports, and you are willing to put the health and mental health of every administrator, every teacher, every support staff, and every bus driver at risk for the benefit of a few. And while you can avoid taking an unpopular stand right now, those tired teachers and support staff, I suspect they will remember.
Michelle and David Wood
Dennison
Editor’s note: This letter was originally addressed to the K-W School Board and administration.