Waffle Feed
Waffle lovers of the world, it is time to unite and enjoy one of the sumptuous delicacies of breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the First Lutheran Church in Kenyon when the KW Choirs hold their annual waffle feed fundraiser. People may eat in, enjoy their waffles, and socialize with others while supporting the K-W Choir program. A carry-out option will also be available.
Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher said, “This breakfast is our most significant source of revenue for the choir department, and we were not able to have it last year, so we are hoping to have a record turn-out!”
Tickets for this occasion are available in advance from grade five through twelve choir members or purchased at the door the day of the event.
Gopher Honor Band and Choir
Congratulations to K-W Band members Louie Breimhurst, Erin Christenson, Sophia Culuris, Grace Nystuen, Elliot Olson, and Ashley Rechtzigel on their selection to the Gopher Conference Honor Band. K-W Choir members who were part of the Gopher Conference Honor Choir were Brady Bauer, Corrie Born, Abby DeGroot, Rachel Nesseth, Hannah Peters, and John Smith.
On Saturday afternoon, the honor groups presented their concert in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. It is always a great concert when the best musicians come together to perform under the direction of guest clinicians.
When K-W switched from the HVL to the Gopher Conference, it was not just for athletics but also included the fine arts. The HVL All-Conference Band and Choir have been a decades-long tradition; this was the Third Annual Gopher Honors Concert. If Saturday was an indicator, we can look forward to many more years of showcasing the outstanding musicians of the Gopher Conference.
Knowledge Bowl
The K-W High School Knowledge Bowl team competed against 28 other teams on Feb. 1 at the Southeast Service Cooperative.
Members of the K-W Red Team that took fifth place in the competition are Elliot Olson, Brady Bauer, Flint Stevenson, and Madrox Wagner. The Silver Team of Rachel Nesseth, Sophia Poquette, Devon Christen, and Sammy Walker placed ninth. Lucas Brezina, Riley Huschle, Joel Helland, and James DeWitt of the K-W Black finished further down the list.
Monday Feb. 14, the teams will be competing in the Sub-Regional Contest, with the top twelve teams advancing to the Regional in March.
1000-point scorers
When Laden Nerison passed the 1,000-point mark against Bethlehem Academy, I was asked if there was a list of 1,000-point scorers from Kenyon, Wanamingo, and K-W. With the help of Steve Alger and Jake Wieme, these are the 1,000 point scorers we came up with: Kenyon-Steve Strandemo, Brian Flom, and Lisa Angelstad Schaefer. Wanamingo-Brad Spitzack, Cheryl Bird, and Kyle Wallaker. K-W boys Jason Quam, Hans Sviggum, Brent Lurken, Brandon Quam, Brady Anfinson, Gavin Roosen, Tate Erlandson, and Laden Nerison. K-W girls Kasi Quam Bilitz, Stephanie Peters, Shelby Auseth, Whitney Ryan, Siri Sviggum, Audra Clark, Megan Quam, Brittney Flom, Savannah Bleess, Mara Quam, Riley Dummer.
If there is a person that should be on this list and we missed them, please contact me at 789-6835. I know some players were close but did not reach the 1,000 point standard.
Competition Cheer Team
Friday at half-time of the varsity girls game, the K-W Competition Cheer Squads gave demonstrations of their routines. The Elementary Team showed off their skills first, and it was impressive how they performed their stunts.
The Varsity Competition Team performed a near-flawless two-and-a-half-minute routine. First-year, Coach Stephanie Voegele, who came through the K-W program and was part of the University of Crookston team, has introduced new stunts, jumps, and tumbling that the group executed.
Both teams have done exceptionally well during competitions this season.
Robotics Team
Once again, the Bots in Shining Armour-Team 3848, the robotics team of K-W High School, are in the process of building a robot for competition. Mentors leading the group are K-W teacher Doug Thompson and Paul Clauson.
This year’s team is rebuilding after losing two seasons to the pandemic. Senior leadership comes from veteran Vincent Clingingsmith who has been part of the program for many years. Brady Bauer, a junior, is the designated driver of the robot after learning from previous drivers. Others lending their efforts to the team are sophomore Madison Stenbakken, ninth-graders Isabella Chmelik, Nicholas Livingston, and Jamie Hoffmann, eighth-grader Savannah Metcalf rounds out the group.
One Fri. afternoon, I stopped to observe how the construction of this year’s robot was coming along. Parts of the device were built, and sitting off to the side while spread out on a table were wheels, gears, and other pieces needed in construction.
A tribute to Thompson’s dedication to the program is the return of previous team members Peter Clauson, Bryan Pliscott, Mason Sanders, Alan Clouse, Sam Tudor, and Trevor Clouse to advise the current team on the construction of the robot.
The financial contributors for this activity are K-W High School, K-W Foundation, and Alan Clouse.