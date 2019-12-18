FFA
At the Region 8 FFA State Qualification contest both the K-W FFA Poultry and Milk Quality teams placed and will advance to state competition.
The Milk Quality team achieved their state qualification by placing fourth out of twelve teams with Michael Pliscott finishing in first place in the individual contest.
The state qualification for the Poultry team came when they placed fifth out of 17 teams. In the individual competition John Smith placed second and Jett Smith placed ninth.
Wrestling
Tyler Ryan is wrestling at 174 pounds for St. Cloud State University. At this point in the season he has a 14-5 record. In dual meets this season Ryan has placed second, third and fifth.
At Rochester Community and Technical College Seth Brossard has been named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week for his performance at the Dakota Wesleyan Open. In the 165 pound weight class, Brossard is currently ranked eighth in the NJCAA.
Augustana University Junior Ethan Cota is wrestling at 125 pounds. At the Dakota Wesleyan Open he finished the day with a 4-2 record.
Grocery stores
A few weeks ago in the Minneapolis Star Tribune there was an article about the closing of the only remaining grocery store in Farmington. That same week the Rochester Post-Bulletin had a series of stories about what happens in towns that do not have a grocery store.
In Kenyon, we are fortunate to have the Kenyon Market to offer residents a quality small-town grocery store. The staff is helpful and knowledgeable about the products they sell. In an effort to assist the new people in the meat department, Scott Miner, the former meat cutter, came back to help with the making of pulsa and the meatball mix.
As Kenyon has transitioned to a bedroom community and with the ease of traveling to larger shopping areas, many people have made the choice to purchase their goods at larger stores out of town. The local population needs to support the Kenyon Market as much as they are able or Kenyon will wind up like Byron, West Concord, Farmington, Wanamingo and Mazeppa and not have a full-service grocery store.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
The regular season for the K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl was completed on Dec 10 in Rochester. K-W Black finished in a first place tie with Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1. K-W Red took fourth place out of 23 teams and K-W Silver ranked 17th.
With the strong showing by the knowledge bowl teams at the end of the season, coach Darin Walling is preparing the team for Sub-Regionals in January where they hope to continue performing at a high level.
College concerts
Amber Olson, a member of the Aurora Choral, participated in the Christmas at Luther 2019 presentation of Whom Angels Greet With Anthems Sweet. The concert was presented five times during the first weekend of December.
The 2019 Christmas at Northwestern University of St. Paul was titled Wonder, Love and Praise. As a member of the Women’s Chorale Sophia Kyllo was one of 300 students who participated in various choirs and instrumental groups.
Candle Lighting service at St. Rose
As sunlight of a winter afternoon lit up the windows of the sanctuary of St. Rose of Lima Church a capacity crowd took part in the annual Candle Lighting service. The beautifully restored church was lit only by sunlight and candles as the St. Rose Brass Ensemble led the people in familiar Christmas hymns.
Hugh O’Kane, whose family were early members, reminisced how as a young boy his family would travel three and a half miles by horse and sleigh from their home to St. Rose for Christmas Day services. O’Kane said he thought his toes were frozen by the time they got to the church and was not sure if they had yet thawed out.
Winter Solstice
On Saturday at about 10:20 if a person hears whooping and yelling do not panic. It is the people who are celebrating the Winter Solstice which means our amount of daylight will start to increase over the next sixth months until the end of June.
In Scandinavian countries this time of the year is known as the Feast of Juul. This festival is an observation when fires were lit to symbolize the heat, light and life-giving properties of the Sun. A Yule log was burned to honor the Scandinavian god, Thor whose task was to bring back the warmth of the Sun to the people. Part of the Yule log tradition is not to allow it to burn entirely. The remainder of the log was kept for good luck in the coming year and to be used as kindling for the next log.