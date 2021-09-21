Happy birthday this week to Henry Skluzacek and Nicole Behne, who will be celebrating their birthdays. Have a great birthday!
Happy anniversary to my nephew and his wife, Brandon and Auntonya Aase, who celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Congratulations!
Cheryl Galley read in my column last week that I was running out of canning jars, so she was nice enough to bring me down several nice quart jars, along with rings and lids! That was a bonus! Thanks, Cheryl.
Those jars already have canned tomatoes in them!
Sharon Flom Dixon stopped by my house on Saturday, but I wasn’t home. She had been at her 60th class reunion at Area 57 in Wanamingo. They had a pretty good turnout, and a lot of fun catching up with each other. After that she visited with Colleen Estrem in Kenyon, and made a quick trip out to the Moland Cemetery. This is the second time I’ve missed Sharon, so we have to do a better job at connecting.
Ryan Block had a fall baseball tournament this weekend. At press time, no results are in on how they did.
What a fun day at the Gunderson House on Saturday. The Kenyon Historical Society, as well as partnership with the Kenyon Liquor Store, hosted their Oktoberfest celebration of German heritage with beer, cider and wine tasting, and brats and beans for lunch. It was such an absolutely beautiful day to sit outside and listen to Ray Sands and the Polka Dots play for two full hours, and visit with friends and family.
I visited with Ceal Foss and Mrs. Oppegaard from the Kenyon Senior Living, and there was a really good crowd present while we were there. Congratulations to Greg “Cuds” Canton on winning the beautiful Kenyon High School Quilt made by Julie Sahl Huseth. Kevin Anderson said they sold raffle tickets to people from all over the United States, as well as locally, so it was pretty cool that a local guy won the quilt. All proceeds from the quilt raffle will go to the construction and upkeep of the KHS Monument. Thanks to the Historical Society and Kenyon Liquor Store for hosting this very fun event.
Let’s do it again next year!
We have some good church dinners coming up in the next few weeks. Hegre’s Annual Meatball Supper will be on Wednesday, Sept. 22. If you’re lucky, you may still be able to reserve a ticket for a meal.
Next you’ll want to mark your calendars for Vang’s Annual Lutefisk Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Finally, on Nov. 7, Holden will host their annual All Saints Dinner. These dinners will be take-out or delivery only, so be sure to find out how to order your meals.
Moland Services for this week will be on Saturday night – Family Night at 5 p.m. with worship, potluck and games to follow.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.