Another decade has come and gone and we are now 20 years into the new millennium. It seems like yesterday when we were hearing about the potential effects of Y2K and how our world would dramatically change at midnight on Jan. 1, 2000. I remember Tyler Eggert telling how his dad would be playing cards at the KMU light plant on New Year’s Eve 1999 just in case the generators needed to be fired up to provide electricity for the city of Kenyon.
Those first 10 years brought about tragedy and history in our nation. A presidential election recount that lasted into December before President George W. Bush was declared the winner, the 9/11 attacks, the War Against Terrorism, the election of President Obama and unfortunately mass shootings that became too frequent.
Ten years ago in 2010 a gallon of gas cost 2.73, a US Postage Stamp was 44 cents, a loaf bread was $2.49 and a dozen eggs cost $1.37.
In early January of 2010, Haiti was rocked by an earthquake. Later in January Apple unveiled its new iPad Computer. The Time Magazine Person of the Year for 2010 was Mark Zuckerberg. Downton Abbey became a Sunday night television fixture for the next five years and one that provided me with the finest line I have ever heard in play, movie or television program. The line was when the old Dowager asked, “What is a weekend?”
The leading story of 2011 was the raid by Navy Seals in Abbottabad, Pakistan, resulting in the death of Osama Bin Laden. Also in 2011, we saw the end of the space program as we knew it in the United States and the Oprah Winfrey Show ended after twenty-five seasons. Social media had taken over society through mobile apps, Pinterest, Instagram and Snap Chat.
November 2016 brought two historic events. The first was after 108 years of futility the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and the other was Donald Trump being elected president over Hilary Clinton.
Technology ruled the decade with Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Snow days for school children became long distance learning days as they could access assignments from home on their Chromebooks.
Drones became popular for a variety of uses; we learned about 3D printers, hybrid cars and e-cigarettes during the 2010s.
As writer Jay Ryan said, “I’m glad to be getting back to a decade that has a name and an identity.” Essentially the past two decades have been nameless. I grew up in the 50s and 60s and those decades were known by those names as were the 80s and 90s. The first decade of the 21st Century could have been called the 00s and second decade could have been the 10s or teens, but only a few people did. Now we are back to a decade with a name, the 20s. This year is the year of perfect vision, 2020.
Everything falls in place for holiday fun in 2020. Valentine’s Day and Christmas will fall on a Friday. The Fourth of July comes on a Saturday making July 3 the legal holiday giving many people a three day weekend. Halloween also comes on a Saturday.
Happy birthday to approximately 180,000 people in the United States who were born on a leap day as 2020 is a leap year.
The 2020 Census will take place collecting information that will determine congressional seats and the distribution of federal money.
At this time, possibly the two most historic events to take place in 2020 will be the impeachment trial of President Trump by the U. S. Senate and the November election.
In a few short years we will be looking back at the end of the 2020 decade and forward to the 30s.