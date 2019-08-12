To the editor:
Recently I'd heard of a close friend losing his job of 50-plus years via certified letter, and the locks all changed at this place of business, preventing him access. At a time when this person should be thrown a retirement party and thanked for his relentless dedication and service, he gets thrown out of a place he has nurtured since his teens by the powers that be.
After doing his seasonal job seven days a week, it's unclear as to the reason and urgency to terminate this employee, especially in mid-season. Not even being given the respect and dignity to finish out the season at said place of employment after a lifetime of service is shameful. Karma does come around! Greed, power and money are the components of the whole thing and the powers that be are using those components with little or no remorse.
Roger A. Anderson
Kenyon