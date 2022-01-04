College wrestling
After spending the past two seasons wrestling for Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC), former K-W wrestler Seth Brossard is now a member of the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse wrestling team.
Brossard, wrestling at 165, is currently 5-0 and fifth nationally in the most recent Division III Coaches Rankings. Following the holiday break, the Eagles move into the dual meet portion of their schedule in January and February.
While at RCTC, Brossard was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association All-American and both years was a Scholar All-American.
Armani Tucker is a first-year wrestler for the RCTC Yellowjackets. Wrestling at 285, Tucker had fifth-place finishes at the Augsburg University Open and the Luther College Open.
Gopher Football
In a good business promotion, on New Year’s Day 1962, Harold Lehse and Bud Norman, owners of the Gamble store and local distributors of RCA televisions set up an RCA Living Color TV in the VFW auditorium. Instead of watching the Rose Bowl game between Minnesota and UCLA in grainy black and white, people could see the game in living color
On Jan. 1, 1962, Murray Warmath coached the Gophers to a 21-3 victory. Two years earlier, fans and alumni were throwing garbage on his lawn and demanding his ouster after a two-win season. In 1962, he was the most beloved Gopher coach since Bernie Bierman. Rumors were that Warmath would leave the U and take the head coaching job at West Point. Instead, he stayed on at Minnesota, and after not getting the Gophers back to those glory days, Warmath was replaced by Cal Stoll as head coach in 1971.
Since 1962, the Minnesota faithful have waited to see their beloved Gophers play in Pasadena. After their game with West Virginia last Tuesday night, some Twin Cities sportswriters are already touting next year’s Gopher team will be the one playing in the 2023 Rose Bowl.
I will always be a Minnesota fan and agree with the lesson in loyalty posted by a Minnesota teacher who told his students, “I am not a fair-weather fan who bails on his team.” He went on to say, “You were born here; this is your curse.”
I am fortunate to remember seeing the Gophers win a Rose Bowl game, even if it was a long time ago, and field far, far away.
1972 Orange Bowl
On New Year’s Day evening in 1972, top-rated and defending National Champions from the previous year, the Nebraska Cornhuskers played number two ranked Alabama in the Orange Bowl. Nebraska defeated the Crimson Tide 38-6 and were again the consensus National Champions.
A Nebraska native and new owner/editor of the Kenyon Leader, Bob Noah, wrote the following in the paper’s next edition. “I want to publicly thank Maurice Flom for his kind invitation to go to the movies in Faribault on New Year’s Day evening; he is such a thoughtful gentleman. I ran into him on Friday afternoon, and because he knew we would not have any plans for Saturday evening invited us to accompany him to the movies. It just so happened top-rated Nebraska was playing in the Orange Bowl that night. Needless to say, I reluctantly turned down his most generous invitation.”
Noah must have had a hard time choosing between movies like the James Bond “Diamonds Are Forever,” “The French Connection,” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” or staying home and watching his beloved Cornhuskers.
Over the years, Bob has gradually accepted the curse of being a U of M football fan, although his son, Doug, is still a die-hard Nebraska fan.
2022
We are now looking at 2021 in the rearview mirror and hoping for a better 2022. If this sounds familiar, many of us were hoping for the same thing at the end of 2020. I am welcoming the New Year with skepticism, trepidation, and hopefully a sense of humor to survive the challenging aspects of 2022.
Acquaintances of mine are hoping for things to return to normal after two years of a world pandemic. In my opinion, there will be a new normal, much like after a war or depression. We have watched recent trends in our world, with people shopping from home instead of brick-and-mortar stores. There has been the addition of Zoom medical consultations and other meetings. Individuals working from home could be a new industry for towns in rural Minnesota as people leave the big cities for smaller towns.
This time of the year, economists, political experts, and society people like to express their opinions about the future year. Instead of focusing on the doom and gloom of a pandemic, global warming, politics, and other societal problems, let us look for the positives that 2022 could bring to us.
The early months bring us ample opportunities to support the K-W athletic teams on winter nights, attending games and wrestling matches after the event, going home to a cup of hot chocolate or hot apple cider. The K-W Choir will hold their traditional waffle breakfast fundraiser in February.
Early March has the K-W theater performing a musical called “The Drowsy Chaperone.” While talking to Stage Director Randy Hockinson in late December, he indicated the cast had read through the play, and Musical Director Stephanie Schumacher was working with cast members on their singing parts.
Our thoughts change to planting flowers, getting out bikes, and Memorial Day and the beginning of summer at the end of May. At this time, we are dreaming of warm summer evenings sitting outside listening to the Twins and hoping they have a successful season.
After celebrating the Fourth of July, twilight starts to occur earlier in late July, and we will be looking forward to Rose Fest the third weekend of August.
Soon it will be autumn, and school will be in session with all that it brings. There will be beautiful fall days of cleaning up gardens and meeting others down at the landfill with bags full of fallen leaves. Fall is also the season of church suppers that many people enjoy.
Suddenly, we are working our way through Nov. towards Thanksgiving, followed by another season of programs, viewing light displays, and celebrating Christmas.
I wish you all the best in 2022, and all of the excitement life brings living in a small rural Minnesota community.