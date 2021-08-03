To the editor:
Five years or so ago, a group of community leaders began meeting with then Principal Katy Schuerman with the intent of collaboratively supporting the school and K-W families with a variety of matters including bullying, food insecurity and supporting families in crisis. A group called KW Community Cares was born which over the last five years has included representation from Goodhue County Public Health, clergy, and representatives of community groups such as the food shelf and youth wrestling and area law enforcement.
KW Cares coordinates a resource fair for families for three years now. We cooperated with Goodhue County public health to provide programming on vaping prevention and treatment and the food distribution in Kenyon in spring 2021.
Several years ago, Goodhue Public Health mentioned the mentoring programs in other communities such as Red Wing, successfully connecting students with adult mentors that helped with issues such as truancy, grades, and resiliency. Red Wing’s coordinator graciously helped our own program get organized and they have shared their curriculum with us. The curriculum has been used nationally by other schools and has had positive outcomes for students.
From the beginning, this program was supported and encouraged by Katy Schuerman, then K-6 principal. It was brought to School Board committees in 2019. We were almost ready to begin the program before COVID hit. We are now ready to make it a reality.
The program will take place during the school day twice a month during lunchtime with trained and screened mentors from our local community. Our focus for this year will be on incoming fifth graders but we hope to expand as the program has more resources and as we gain experience. The mentoring program will be funded, not by school funds, but by a grant and community donations so there will not be a burden financially on the school district.
Our administration and school board talk about mental health challenges to students as well as the difficulties of truancy for students. This is a program that can impact that. This is a program that can build positive relationships between adults and students in our community that can be long lasting. We hope that these mentor relationships will lead to resiliency and success for our students.
Thank you to our community leaders who have organized this program! Thank you also to the churches and community groups who are financially supporting the program!
Pastor Heather Culuris
Wanamingo