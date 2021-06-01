Carol and Roger Pitan, Faye Noble and Rodney Parrish traveled to Lake City to visit Lenny and Rose Parrish on Tuesday of last week. It was nice to have the siblings spend some time together.
I enjoyed having a cup of good coffee with Julie at the Sunset Home Tuesday. It sure is nice to be able to stop by for coffee now.
Many Merton and Moland people attended the visitation and/or funeral for Mary Bruessel at Michaelson’s in Owatonna. Pastor Jim Rushton officiated at the service. Mary will be missed by her family and friends.
Sincere sympathy is extended to Stacy Thofson and her family. Stacy’s father, Don Buth, of Midland, South Dakota, passed away on Friday afternoon. His funeral will be held next weekend in Midland.
Faye Noble was a busy gal on Saturday. First she attended the 4th birthday party of her great-grandson, Kainon Sloan, in Rochester. Kainon’s parents are Ryan and Tera Sloan. Next it was on to Owatonna for the birthday party of her twin great-grandchildren, William and Claire Noble, who turned 14 years old!
Dylan and Savannah Noble also attended the party. It was a lot of fun for everyone to see each other after such a long time apart. Happy Birthday to all the kids!
Last week in Luck, Wisconsin, it was a mini class reunion for some guys from the class of 1968. Chuck Aase, Harris Haugen, and Mark Lenway were guests of Dave Petersmeyer and Bruce Dugstad at their cabin on Big Round Lake. The guys had two terrific days of fishing, reminiscing, and of course, enjoying some great fish fries. Many thanks to Dave and Bruce for being such gracious hosts, and to Dave’s wife, Jan, for putting up with all that goes along with a typical “guys’ weekend.” A good time was had by all!
Kim Bakken was a Saturday evening visitor at the farm. We had lots of good laughs, like we always do when we get together! Thanks for coming, Kim.
On Friday, we were busy at church. William and Nikki were busy mowing the church lawn, and Stacy and I placed flags on the graves of all the veterans buried at Moland. With all of the recent rains, the cemetery lawn looks so green and beautiful, and all the U.S. Flags and Auxiliary Flags added to the beauty of the cemetery.
Pastor Jim Rushton will be at Moland on Sunday, June 6, for worship and Holy Communion.
Julie, JB, Maggie and Brennan hosted a Memorial Day cookout Sunday afternoon. Brennan was in charge of the grill, and he did a great job with the burgers, brats and hot dogs. Everyone brought a dish to share, along with Bob’s delicious pickles, and fresh onions and radish from the garden. It was fun to see Rick, home from Pike Hole for Memorial Day, along with Cuds, Rogar, Donnie, Bernie, Dave, Amanda, James, Jo and me. Thanks for the fun night! Happy Memorial Day to everyone, and remember the real reason for Memorial Day.
It’s hard to believe, but our dad would have been 95 years old on May 30! Rick Gates reminded us that dad hired him for his first construction job when he returned from Vietnam. From there he moved over to Elmer Underdahl’s place, and as they say, the rest is history. Rick said he never had to do any advertising because of the excellent “word of mouth” advertising that he was given by his earliest customers.
As Rick reminded me, please remember to feed and water the birds.