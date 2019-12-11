Happy Birthday this week to Dan Nicolai and Tom Dressel. Also a special Happy Birthday to Maurine Olson who celebrated her birthday over the weekend.
Also a very special Happy Birthday to my nephew, Troy Vangsness, whose birthday is Dec. 11. I hope you have a fun day, Troy.
After a successful night at Dennison’s Turkey Bingo, Maggie and Brennan hosted a post-Thanksgiving dinner at their home. JB and Julie enjoyed a turkey dinner with all of the trimmings. What a great way to use the turkey Maggie won at Bingo and enjoy a fun evening together.
Clint Aase, son of Lauren and Malou Aase, and his wife, Robin, were recently married in Texas. Many of the Aase Clan and lots of friends attended the wedding. Georgia Vincent, Nancy and Tod Vincent-Johnson traveled from Virginia for the wedding. Bernard Aase was also there from Arizona, as was Janet’s daughter, Erin Sawyer and her family. Congratulations Clint and Robin. So great for all of the little cousins to get together and meet, many for the first time, but who now will be life-long friends.
Shirley Baumgartner, John and Brenda Albers and Nancy Christensen enjoyed breakfast at The Kernal in Owatonna on Saturday morning.
Bob and Linda Noble and Faye Noble attended the Security State Bank of Kenyon’s Annual Christmas Party at the VFW on Wednesday night.
Chuck and Lori Aase drove to Turtle Lake, WI to see Gary Puckett and the Union Gap’s concert. Chuck said the concert was great. Gary Puckett is now 79 years old (how did that happen?), but sounded great singing all of hits from the past. Gary also told stories about meeting his idol, Elvis Presley, in Las Vegas when they both were putting on shows there. Someone had told him that Elvis felt Gary was in his top four people with the best voices! WOW – what a compliment from The King! I remember seeing Gary Puckett at the State Fair many years ago at one of the free stages, and they sounded awesome.
Moland Church has put together 49 Christmas shoeboxes for people in need at The Hospitality House, Colony Court, and Rachel’s Light, along with a family we’ve adopted for the holidays. Thanks to everyone who contributed to these shoe boxes. Continue saving your shoe boxes for next year.
Kenyon was buzzing with activity on Saturday morning. There were many activities going on in town, including the Cookie Walk at the Gunderson House with dozens of different kinds of cookies and goodies for sale, Santa at the VFW, lunch at the VFW, among other things. I ran into Karen D. at the Gunderson House, and then enjoyed a cup of good coffee at Kenyon Bar and Grill, along with some tasty cheese curds. What a thrill to have that beautiful restaurant open again in Kenyon. Thanks to everyone who put together all of these activities.
Ryan Block and his Prior Lake Lakers participated in the first middle school wrestling tourney of the year at the Owatonna Junior High on Saturday. Ryan went 3-0 with three pins. Great job, Ryan!
Thanks also to Pastor Howard White of Northfield who lead us in Worship on Sunday. He had such a good message on the real meaning of repentance, and also about what inspired Henry Wadsworth Longfellow to write the poem “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Eve.” Pastor White will be back next week, and I look forward to hearing his message.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.