Field of Flags
The Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard will host a Field of Flags at Veteran’s Memorial Park Aug. 21-23. The traditional closing ceremony for the Field of Flags on Sunday will not take place this year.
The Field of Flags is a significant fundraiser for the Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard. Flag sponsorships may be purchased by contacting any Color Guard member, at the Kenyon VFW or calling Mike McDonald at 507-330-3050.
Blood drive
The next Kenyon Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Hall from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 3.
For interested donors, the RapidPass pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire may be completed online, on the day of the donation, which can save donors up to 15 minutes at the blood drive. Information for RapidPass is available on the redcrossblood.org web page.
Library book sale
The annual Kenyon Public Library book sale, scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22, will take place as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed. If state restrictions are increased because of the COVID, this event may be postponed or canceled.
Donations from the public of DVDs, CDs, and gently used books are being accepted until Friday, Aug. 7. Donated books must be free of mildew, mold, and water damage. Book covers cannot be missing.
Items that will not be accepted for the book sale include VHS tapes, Reader’s Digest Condensed Books, or textbooks older than 10 years.
During the sale, which will be held in the Kenyon Council Chambers, all books are priced at 25 cents. DVDs and audiobooks on CD for sale will cost between 50 cents and $1 per item.
For people who have questions concerning the book sale, library staff may be contacted at 507-789-6821.
Class of 1950
During the time the Kenyon High School Class of 1950 were seniors, the United States was moving on from the Great Depression and the War Years. RCA perfected a system for broadcasting colored television, and consumers could purchase a Polaroid camera for $89.95.
The first Volkswagen Beetle was sold in the United States, and Silly Putty was sold in plastic eggs for $1.00.
At the Time Theater, they were watching movies like “Twelve O’clock High,” “Sunset Blvd,” and “Father of the Bride.”
In the Sunday paper comic section was a new cartoon called “Peanuts” created by Charles Schulz.
At the 1949 Minnesota State Fair, Kenyon High School had a display booth for the first time.
Assisting Ag teacher, Donald Moeller with the display were De Wayne Shaske, Harris Hostager, and Paul Hanson.
That September, Minnesota was celebrating its Territorial Centennial with a queen pageant, parades, and the planting of two trees on the boulevard.
In the fall, coach Art Fredrickson’s football team returned nine letter winners Arnie Satter, Bob Reko, Milt Kvittem, Dick Werdahl, Ben Greseth, Bob Frigaard, Harold Bauer, Merle Aase, and Dick Farus.
As always, the game with Cannon Falls for the Brown Jug was exciting. Kenyon came back to win late in the fourth quarter when Arnie Satter scored to give the Vikings a 7-6 victory.
Homecoming that year found Kenyon playing their rivals from the east, Zumbrota. On Thursday of Homecoming week, Ann Sathrum was crowned queen at the bonfire/ pep rally. Friday evening before the game, there was a parade through the town led by the school band to the athletic field where the Vikings would defeat the Tigers 24-7.
Erma Maisel was the general chairperson in the planning of the homecoming celebration assisted by Pat Anderson, Jim Frigaard, Dick Johnson, Jean Rud, Irene Langemo, Pat Thorson, Helen Hegvik, and Lois Wilson.
At Kenyon Motors people viewed the display of the new 1950 Studebaker, which was advertised as one of America’s low priced cars.
Harold Bauer and Richard Johnson attended the Northwest Livestock Marketing School at the South St. Paul Union Stockyards.
With no limit on the number of hot dogs and nectar, partygoers could consume, the Halloween Party held in the old gym was a success. Lee’s Captivators provided dance music from Faribault.
In November those selected to perform in the HVL All-Star Band were Pat Anderson, Judy Harapat, Lois Wilson, Colleen Halseth, Jean Lee, Pat Thorson, Erma Maisel, Ben Greseth, Dwight Baldus, Duane Shaske, and Harvey Derscheid.
Glee Club members performing were Helen Hegvik, Marilyn Hulebak, Valborg Kyllo, Arolyne Hildebrandt, Laura Sparstad, Carol Schwake, Marlene Kispert, Ann Amundson, Rhoda Voxland, and Ann Sathrum.
When basketball season started, the first thing fans noticed was all of the rims were painted orange and a new five-second rule forbidding a player to hold the ball without dribbling, passing or shooting.
The season started with Kenyon soundly defeating Morristown. As one person observed, “Kenyon has speed and drive to make-up for their lack of height.”
As the season progressed, two key games developed. One was with a talented Goodhue team, and the second was a return engagement with Wanamingo.
The game with the Wildcats was played in Goodhue on the same night that the first blizzard of the winter season blew in with full force. Following the event, three busloads of Kenyon fans found themselves stranded overnight in the Zumbrota Armory when it was decided that trying to get home was too dangerous.
The return game with Wanamingo was a tightly contested affair played at Wanamingo. With three seconds left and down by one point Ben Greseth looped a desperation half-court shot, but it hit the ceiling as time ran out, giving the Bulldogs a 39-38 victory.
Principal speaker at the 54th Kenyon High School Graduation Ceremony was Dr. Charles Turck, president of Macalester College. Also speaking were valedictorian Irene Langemo and salutatorian Valborg Kyllo. Other honor students included Patricia Callister, Carol Schwake, Patricia Thorson, Diane Rauk, Marlene Kispert, Richard Johnson, Robert Frigaard, Helen Hanson, and Joan McCarthy.
Representative students were Ben Greseth and Valborg Kyllo.