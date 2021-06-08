Gather at the Gunderson
On Thursday, June 17, people of the Kenyon area are invited to a gathering at the Gunderson House to enjoy an evening of music, socializing, and snacks on the front lawn.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their lawn chair and enjoy an outdoor music concert provided by the fabulous Kenyon-Wanamingo Choir members.
The event will start with a social hour at 6 p.m. when lemonade and bars will be served—followed by the music program at 6:30 p.m.
Ten dollars is the suggested donation for the music, bars and lemonade. Guided Tours will also be given at the cost of $5.
K-W Hall of Fame
The concluding activity of the K-W homecoming weekend is the induction ceremony of the sixth class of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Hall of Fame on Sat. Oct. 9, 2021. The five inductees and team will be representatives of Kenyon High School, Wanamingo High School, and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
Individual athletes of the 2021 Kenyon-Wanamingo Athletic Hall of Fame include Katy (Berquam) Vriez K-W class of 2000, Scott Flom Kenyon High School class of 1975, Roz (Hagberg) Schack Kenyon High School class of 1978, Jon Reppe Wanamingo High School class of 1984.
Rick Ryan will be inducted as a KW booster/supporter.
The 1987-88 Kenyon High School Girls basketball team is the honored team this year.
Individual inductees will receive a plaque, and their names will be on the Hall of Fame Board located in the high school commons. Team members will receive a certificate, and their team’s name will also appear on the Hall of Fame Board.
As part of the festivities of homecoming week, all inductees and team members will be introduced at the homecoming football game. The game scheduled for Oct. 8 will be against Fillmore Central.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the evening of celebration begins with a social time starting at 4:30 in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. The induction program is scheduled for 6:30.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 24 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet.
The Becky Buller Band
Becky Buller and her band have scheduled a concert for July 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Red Wing Sheldon Theater as part of her summer tour.
Buller’s mother is Linda Malloy Buller, a 1970 graduate of Kenyon High School who lives in St. James. Kenyon residents Jim Malloy and Dan Malloy are Becky’s uncles.
Becky Buller is a talented multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer of bluegrass music.
As a songwriter, Buller has written songs performed on the Grammy-winning album “Laws of Gravity.” One of her songs, “The Shaker,” won the 2019 Best Bluegrass Grammy.
Buller is the recipient of 10 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, including the 2016 Fiddler and Female Vocalist of the Year, the 2020 Collaborative Recording of the Year, and the 2020 Song of the Year for writing and fiddling on Special Consensus’ “Chicago Barn Dance” tune.
Passionate about bluegrass music education, for 20 years, Buller has taught fiddling, singing, and songwriting at workshops and camps worldwide.
K-W Graduation
Promptly at 1 p.m. to the traditional music of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Kenyon-Wanamingo Band, the 31st graduating class entered the K-W gym for its graduation ceremony.
Many references alluded to the challenges and uniqueness of being a high school student during the pandemic during the program. All classes are unique in their own way, and this class is no different.
As kindergartners entering the K-4 building, this group became known as the class with “all of those boys.” Through their educational career at K-W, there were twice as many boys as girls in the class.
While boys outnumbered the girls in this group, they were willing to be exposed to various learning experiences, including seeing a ballet. The fourth-grade teachers’ sanity was questioned as they took the class to Rochester to see “Alice in Wonderland” in a ballet presentation.
This group excelled in the concert stage, in dramatics, and athletics, with many of those “boys” taking leadership roles in all areas.
The class of 2021 is unique and has endured many challenges during the school year. They are talented individuals who have learned that hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard.
I feel confident that we will be hearing about many of these young people in the future when they are out in the world making vital changes.
Eric Carle
A few weeks ago, children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle passed away at 91.
Possibly not as recognizable as Theodor Geisel, Dr. Seuss, Carle was best known for his colorful, collaged children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Since it was published, this book has sold over 50 million copies and has been translated into 66 languages.
During his career, Carle illustrated more than 70 children’s books. In addition, children enjoy his drawings which feature colorful representations of animals and nature.