On Saturday, coaches Heidi Hanson and Rebecca Kunesh took their K-W Speech Team to the opening season meet at Wayzata High School. After a year of having virtual meets, the team members will be competing in person this year.
Coach Hanson explained, “We are taking our seasoned speakers to the Wayzata Speech Tournament. Our new team members are going along to observe.”
Returning team members and their areas of competition are Jordan Blowers, Prose; Izzy Chmelik, Informative Speaking; Sophia Culuris, Dramatic Interpretation; Aspen Donkers, Dramatic Interpretation; Ashley Rechtzigel, Great Speeches; and Sydney Sundin, Extemporaneous Reading.
First-year speech team members are Adalee Geisinger, Poetry; Chelsea Gomez-Quino, Dramatic Interpretation; Tate Lewis, Great Speeches; and June Sundin, Poetry.
Quilt for Mac
Last week at the Kenyon Color Guard meeting, Paul Senjem and his brother-in-law Stan Arendts made a special presentation to Mike “Mac” McDonald, a Color Guard, VFW, and American Legion member. Mac received a Quilt of Valor that the Blooming Prairie Chapter of the Quilts of Valor made.
In his remarks, Arendts, who nominated McDonald, said, “I just couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this blanket than Big Mac.” Arendts also said the quilt honored Mac and his Ghost Rider Comrades.
Arendts stated that the Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard was top-notch because of Mac, and in typical Mac fashion, he deflected the compliment by saying, “No, we have a top-notch bunch of guys.”
The Quilts of Valor (QOV) is a foundation that focuses “on those most in need of comfort and healing first; those who need to know their sacrifice is acknowledged, those who need the affirmation of a hug, and those who never heard the words “Welcome Home.” A QOV is awarded to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. The Quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
A Quilt of Valor must be a specific size, labeled with the required information, and be awarded; it is not a gift.
In response to the presentation, a visibly emotional, Mac said, “I am kind of overwhelmed people, as you might know. It takes a lot to knock me on my backside. Only Marianna can do that.”
The Castle
Last week was a busy one in the K-W gym, otherwise dubbed “The Castle” by KDHL announcer Gordy Kosfeld.
On Tuesday night, the BA boys team came to town. In the first half, the game was stopped to recognize Laden Nerison’s accomplishment of scoring 1,000 points during his high school career.
Also, on Tuesday Night, the TriCity Dance Team performed the routine they will be performing in competition this year. Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, and Triton are the schools that make up the team. Rachel Nesseth of K-W is a team member.
On Friday night, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton played the Knights boys’ team. At halftime, members of the K-W Boys’ 2001 team were recognized for their accomplishment of winning a state championship. Seeing the players from that team brought back many fond memories, especially the State Championship game when they played fellow HVL member Hayfield.
Without Laden Nerison, who was injured the previous night at Pine Island, and reliable sixth-man Alex Lee, the Knights struggled in the first half to a good JWP team and found themselves down by a sizeable margin.
In the second half, K-W started to make a comeback. The JV and C squad members and the rest of the student body spurred on the team with their cheering and stomping of feet. The Knights responded with a 10-point victory.
The crowd’s reaction reminded people who attended the boys’ games 21 years ago how loud and fun it is to have the fans supporting their team.
On Saturday night, some of the young men who played the night before were helping at the American Legion Dinner. They commented on how cool it was to play a game with their loud fans cheering for them.
The Drowsy Chaperone
In March, the K-W Theater group will be presenting the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The play is a parody of popular 1920s musical comedies. The storyline talks about a musical theater fan who listens to the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit “The Drowsy Chaperone.” While he comments about the music, story, and actors to the audience, the play comes to life on stage.
The production has been highly acclaimed on Broadway in New York City and the West End Theater in London, England. It was the winner of five Tony Awards.
One afternoon, I had the privilege to observe the cast practicing the closing number. It was apparent the talented actors were having fun working on the show. They were focused and attentive to musical director Stephanie Schumacher and stage director Randy Hockinson.
As part of the student ownership of the play, veteran actor Elliot Olson has taken on the challenge of directing four different scenes in the play.
Audra Clark
In 2014, Audra Clark graduated from K-W after a stellar basketball career. She was an essential cog on a Knight’s team that made it to the State Championship game against New Richland, Hartland, Ellendale and Geneva.
After four great years at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Clark moved to New York State and took a position as an assistant coach at Oswego State College for two years.
Following the 2021 season, she took an assistant job for the 2021-22 season at Cortland State University of New York. The city of Cortland is located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, south of Syracuse.
This season Cortland is 13-2 and in first place in the State University of New York Athletic Conference.