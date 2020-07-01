Happy Birthday to my sister, Krissy, who will celebrate her birthday on July 4. Have a great birthday, and hope to celebrate with you soon!
Last Saturday, Julie and Maggie and friends spent the day in Red Wing and western Wisconsin. They started with a stop at Liberty’s, and enjoyed their signature Bloody Mary. Covill and Memorial Parks were next on the list, but the weather put the kibosh on any hiking, so that forced them to do some shopping instead. After shopping, they picked up some supplies for the Fourth of July at the Nauti Hog.
Hopefully the weather will cooperate the next time they want to hike around those parks.
Katie, Mike, and Ryan Block returned home on Friday after a two-week long vacation out west. First off, they attended Ryan’s baseball tourney in Fargo where Ryan’s team ended up with one win and three losses, so with no games on Sunday, they headed west. They made it to the Grand Canyon East Yellowstone and saw some beautiful sites along the way through North Dakota. Theodore Roosevelt State Park was gorgeous, as was all of Montana. When they refer to Montana as “Big Sky Country,” Katie told me you really have to be there to experience it, because it truly is Big Sky Country. They saw elk at Mammoth Hot Springs, a baby wolf, and some buffalo along with a couple of newborn buffalo, which were really cool. Of course, Old Faithful was one of their stops, and did not disappoint.
The Grand Tetons and Jenny Lake were spectacular, and the group did a two-hour horseback ride while in Jackson Hole. After that, they did white water rafting, which was a lot of fun. Antelope State Park was also visited on their way to the Great Salt Lake. They also saw the 2002 Olympic Park and Stadium in Salt Lake City. They had really great weather for all of the outdoor hiking and activities they had scheduled, so it was really a great trip with a lot of memories made.
Chuck made a quick visit to the farm on Tuesday prior to a monument committee meeting he had in Kenyon that evening.
On Thursday night, Pam Seaser, a former coworker of mine, and I enjoyed a long overdue, catching up dinner at the Hubbell House.
Mark and Rose stopped in to Faye’s one day last week for a quick cup of coffee and a nice little visit.
This weekend would have normally been Moland’s Annual Strawberry Festival, but that, along with so many other festivals and gatherings had to be canceled. We missed seeing all of our faithful customers, but that’s just the way this year is going. Bob’s garden has been producing delicious strawberries, so I’ve already made one batch of jam, and I have another gallon of berries to take care of this week. They taste so good!
Reminder Pastor Jim Rushton will be with us on Sunday for worship and Holy Communion. Services are at 10 a.m.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.