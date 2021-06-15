Happy birthday this week to Julie Bruessel and Ben Aase. Hope you both have a great day. Happy birthday also to my great-nephew, Camden Aase, who celebrates his birthday Thursday. Happy birthday, Cam!
Julie and Amanda attended to the K-W Commencement Exercises on Sunday, to see their co-worker, Tali Mendoza graduate. Congratulations to all the graduating seniors.
Moland Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the church. Please plan to attend. Church services at Moland on Sunday, June 20 will be at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jim Rushton officiating Worship and Communion.
On Tuesday, I had another impromptu, very fun lunch with some former co-workers from the clinic. I called Rita Ellingsen, and she was free as a bird for lunch; then called Alana Bunkers, and it was the same for her, and finally gave Joan Robbins a call and she also was available, so we met at the Bowling Alley in Owatonna and had a great lunch and so much fun catching up with these ladies. Mussels, yes, mussels were on the menu at the bowling alley, so we gave them a try, and they were delicious. We’re planning another get-together next month as well.
On Friday, Gwen and I had breakfast at Area 57. What a busy place that was Friday. You can’t beat great service and great food – great combination.
On Saturday, Krissy, Julie, Maggie and I spent the day with Troy and Anna Vangsness in New Ulm. We were just in time for the glockenspiel to ring at noon, so that was fun to see. We did a little hanging out at their house and met their new cat, Eleanor; then a little shopping in downtown New Ulm, and then to the beautiful New Ulm Country Club for lunch. It was fun sitting on the patio watching the golfers tee off on just a gorgeous summer day. After that we went to the Schell’s Brewery to enjoy the revamped beer gardens where folks were playing cards and cribbage, and enjoying a cold brew on a warm day.
Getting back to Faribault was another story. We decided to go home a different route because of road construction on Hwy. 21, but it was a challenge because there are road closures and detours all over for Hwy. 60. I still think we either missed a turn somewhere, or like Krissy thought, someone was messing with the road signs. We were following the detour signs for Hwy. 60 East and still ended up going around in what seemed to be a circle around Mankato. We were all really good-natured about it until we saw an exit sign for New Ulm after being on the road for well over an hour. It’s still a mystery on why it took us 2.5 hours to get to Faribault. We felt like we were either entering the Twilight Zone or on the Rose Fest Road Rally. Hahaha!! It was actually a fun way to spend time with each other.
Thanks to Troy and Anna for a super fun day!
On Sunday, Bob, Krissy and Ron, and David, Lauren, Henry, Calvin, and Otto were visitors and lunch guests at the farm. They helped me with jobs in and out of the house, and then we had a cookout for lunch. Those little boys are busy. A box of toys was emptied out on the lawn, and they really had fun playing with some new stuff, along with my little cat, Donnie! It was fun to have them at the farm, and like Henry said “We’ll come back as soon as we can,” and I hope so! Thanks to everyone for their help.
Please remember to feed and water the birds, and also water your flowers and vegetables!! Another warm, dry week is ahead of us, so keep everything watered. Bob has been watering his gardens early in the morning, and it’s paid off because all of his vegetables look just great!