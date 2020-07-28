Happy Birthday this week to Jim Sathre and his sister, Mary Charette, who both have birthdays on the same day. Birthdays are big in the Sathre family, so I’m sure there was a lot of celebrating going on this weekend! Happy birthday!
Kim Cromer was a visitor at my house last week. We had a nice time catching up with each other on a beautiful day to sit on the deck.
J.B., Julie, Dave, Maggie and Brennan spent a week at the all-inclusive Ricky’s Resort at Pug Hole on Cass Lake. The ever-ready and reliable fishing guide brought the group to Kitchie, Walker Bay, Rice and Little Rice Lakes to try our luck at fishing. Brennan topped the leader board again this year with most fish caught. Maggie added a couple of walleye, and Dave and JB contributed some nice northern pike. Julie brought up the rear with one perch, but I’m told it put up a good fight. After a couple of stormy nights, power outage and the search for a working outlet, the group went to Star Island so the two dogs could swim. A fish fry, thanks to Brennan’s good luck and skill, was enjoyed on Friday. Thanks, Ricky, for another great vacation. We’ll see you again next year.
Helen and Gwen were Wednesday supper guests at my house. It was an absolutely perfect, beautiful, low-dew point day to sit on the deck and enjoy a glass of nice wine and a little supper. We got caught up with each other and, as always, had a fun time.
Russ and Lynn Koehler were Sunday evening visitors of Faye Noble.
We were all so sad to hear that Beverly Hortop passed away on Sunday. Bev, Duane and their family were long-time members of Moland Church. She will be missed by all of her family and friends; she was a wonderful mother and grandmother to all of her family, and I know she was a great cook with all of the good things she used to share at church potlucks, bake sales, etc. Bev’s funeral will be held later this week at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Cucumbers were on my agenda for this weekend. I doubled the recipe for the Russian dills, and also made a double batch of refrigerator pickles. I had a few cucumbers left, so I made a nice batch of cucumber salad on Saturday. Bob has been busy making pickles as well, so we should be stocked up for the upcoming months.
My friend, Pam Seaser, of Owatonna, was a Wednesday visitor at my house to pick up some good veggies from Bob’s garden, as well as to do a little catching up with each other.
Dave and DeDe Jorstad and their son, Gunnar, and Mark and Joan Rodde and their son, A.J. enjoyed a round of golf at the Kenyon Country Club on Sunday. The guys golfed while the ladies accompanied them on their own golf cart. Lots of great memories were made at the KCC with these two guys, so it was really fun for them to be back in Kenyon golfing again. The group then enjoyed tasty food and drinks on the patio of the Kenyon Bar & Grill, which was their debut at the restaurant. Additionally, Mark and A.J. played in a partners tournament at the KCC on Saturday and came in third, so that was super! What a great way for lifetime friends to spend a Sunday afternoon!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Sandra Fogelson. Sandra passed away last week. Take care, and keep all of your memories close to your heart. She was a nice lady.
Mom would have turned 99 years old on July 28. I can’t even imagine that, but happy heavenly birthday to you, Mom. We miss you each and every day.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.