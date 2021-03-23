“The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat”
March is tournament time, and it always brings about memories of historic games won and lost.
The most exciting games are the high school tournament games that are decided on a last-second shot. The finality of these games is stressful for players and fans alike.
It seems like each generation has a game that finishes with a memorable shot at the end of a tournament game.
Many people saved the iconic before and after pictures of Eric Sviggum’s shot at the conclusion of the K-W Knights 2001 Section 1 title game win on their way to the Class AA State Championship.
The third-place game in the 1980 Boys Basketball tournament is often discussed. Scott Nelson took a long pass and shot just before the buzzer went off and scored the winning basket. The Kenyon Vikings defeated the Marshall U High in that game.
There is one game in the annals of Kenyon sports history that is now being lost to time. In 1962, Kenyon played West Concord in the East Sub-district Championship game in the Zumbrota High School historic auditorium/ gymnasium.
This was a championship game rematch from the previous year when the Cardinals defeated the Vikings 69-60.
The game had a controversy at the end of the first half that showed the game’s intensity.
At the close of the second quarter, Dave Arneson made a shot and was fouled. After the teams left the floor, the officials ruled the basket counted and called Arneson back to shoot a free-throw, which he made. This should have given the Vikings a 33 to 28 lead, but the drama started when they came back out after the halftime break to see the scoreboard read Kenyon leading 30 to 28. The timekeeper had overruled the floor officials and said Arneson’s shot came after time had run out in the second quarter.
The two teams battled through the second half until, in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, West Concord guard Gary Trelstad took the ball and drove the floor’s length to score, giving the Cardinals a 55 to 54 lead with two seconds left in the game.
The Cardinal faithful sitting in the bleachers on the stage rushed to the floor celebrating Trelstad’s basket. During the chaos on the floor, Gary Strandemo was able to call a timeout.
During the timeout, the floor was cleared, and Kenyon coach Tom Stone drew-up a desperation play for the Vikings to run when play resumed.
Strandemo inbounded the ball with a long pass to Steve Sands, who had lined up just inside the centerline. Upon receiving the ball, Sands turned and shot it at the basket and watched it go through the hoop as the horn sounded to end the game.
The Kenyon fans celebrated the thrill of victory snatched from the jaws of defeat, while the Cardinal fans understood the thrill of victory and agony of defeat.
K-W Robotics
The K-W Robotics team is in the middle of another disappointing season. For the second year in a row, they will not be able to compete as a team.
The team members that have been the most involved this year are seniors Brock Hudson, Hayden Poquette, and Logan Blowers, sophomore Brady Bauer, and first-year students Madison Stenbakken and Ryan Ranc.
One of the seven graduating seniors from last year’s team, Alan Clouse, was able to come in and help Bauer learn the programming and driving of the robot. Clouse also helped get last year’s device running to be used by the current team.
Despite all the challenges presented, the team continues to meet in person multiple times a week.
When they could not meet in person, they worked on skills at home which were applied to last year’s robot to accomplish new work.
Coach Doug Thompson said, “I feel bad for this year’s seniors as they missed out on last year’s regional event, and FIRST Robotics Competition has decided to cancel all events again this year. We are hopeful to be back to competing next fall.”
Knights Chamber
The Knights Chamber, a small group of 12 singers from grades 10 to 12, presents a concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the KWHS commons area.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person audience will be limited. The concert will be shown on the K-W Activities YouTube livestream.
The singers will present a concert of pop music from the 1980s and 1990s. Also projected to be part of the program are Sea Shanties, which have become popular on TikTok. The students had a great deal of input into the music they are singing, making it fun for them.
Dr. Seuss
March 2 is Read Across America Day in honor of Theodor Geisel, the author of the Dr. Seuss books.
While usually a day to encourage reading at all ages, this year was a day of controversy. The author’s estate announced that six books would be taken out of publication, explaining they contained hurtful or wrong images.
Other books cited for having racist depictions this year include “Little House on the Prairie” and “Peter Pan,” which have been on the Banned Books lists previously.
As part of its collection, the Kenyon Public Library had four of the six Seuss books that are no longer being printed and the Little House books.
Librarian Michelle Otte stated she agrees with the American Library Association’s position opposing literary censorship. It does not mean the books should be removed from the collection or stop being read. Adult readers should use critical thinking when sharing books with young people.
When introducing these books to their children, parents can discuss more complicated subjects such as racism.
According to the American Library Association (ALA), in some libraries, young adult books that are offending are moved to the adult collection. It can be shelved as a historical artifact that reflects the dominant attitudes of the time it was published.
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom, said, “The most important consideration a librarian has is the wants and needs of their readers — is a book reflective of the community the library serves? Is it still popular among readers? If a librarian decides a book is “no longer serving the needs of the community,” it may be weeded out.”
The Kenyon Library staff is completing the yearly weeding out process to keep the collection current, hopefully matching library patrons’ needs.