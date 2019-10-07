Happy 5th Anniversary to Troy and Anna Vangsness who celebrate their special day on Oct. 11. Happy anniversary!
This week, Dan and Carol Aase watched Camden and Haidyn Aase as they participated in the Greenleaf Elementary Fun Run to raise money for their school. They both completed 36 laps in the Fun Run! That’s great.
On Saturday, I spent the day with Katie Block. Even though the weather wasn’t very nice, it had stopped raining by the time I got to her house. We had fun doing a little “retail therapy,” had a great lunch at a new place called The Copper Pint, and more shopping at Eden Prairie Center. We were celebrating Katie’s birthday, which is on Oct. 7. Ryan and Mike had a “daddy/son” day, and they had a good time as well.
Mike, Katie and Ryan enjoyed dinner out at The Cheesecake Factory on Saturday night to celebrate Katie’s birthday.
Kris Mills, Lynda Michaels, Tammy Dalton and Robin Paterni saw the Guthrie Theater’s production of “The Glass Menagerie” on Saturday afternoon. That’s a play I’ve never seen, and Krissy said it was good, but nothing like the fun musicals we’re used to seeing. After the play, the gals enjoyed dinner at PF Chang's.
As long as the girls were at the Guthrie, Ron Mills and Buzz Michaels decided to take a visit to the farm to pick up a ladder Ron had left here a while ago. So as long as those two guys were available, I had them do a couple of little projects for me. Thanks guys! I really appreciate the help! The guys were going to have a good steak at the Timber Lodge Steakhouse on the way home.
Next Sunday, Dr. Dick Hegal will lead us in worship services at Moland. Looking ahead, on Saturday, Oct. 26, we’ll have a Saturday night service, followed by a potluck and Family Game Night. Plan to attend! There will be no services on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Cousin Lauren Aase, of Abilene, Texas, spent a week or so fishing and hunting in Canada. On the way back to Texas, he stopped at his brother, Brian’s house for a couple of days, before heading back to Texas on Sunday. Lauren also stocked up on lutefisk from Kenyon Market. He can’t get any lutefisk in Texas, so when he’s in Minnesota, he buys enough to last him for the winter.
We had a lot of rain in the area on Saturday. Many fields had small lakes in them, and the little creeks and streams overflowed in Epson, Kenyon Park and the golf course in Kenyon. I had about 3½ inches in two days, but others reported as much as 4 or more inches on Saturday.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.