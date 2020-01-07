Kenyon Public Library
For the past three weeks a temporary Kenyon Public Library was set-up in the City Council room of Kenyon City Hall. With the completion of the restoration project, the library has returned home to its usual quarters in City Hall.
After having an updated painting project, the walls of the library look clean and new. The big mural that was painted on the back wall in the children’s part of the library has remained intact. The carpet squares look magnificent and add to the fresh look of the facility.
The library was closed Monday in order to put shelving in place and to start moving the whole library collection from a storage unit into its usual location in the library. The public computers are in place and available for use by library patrons.
Women’s Retreat
High school age and older women from First Lutheran, Trinity and Wanamingo, Holden and Dale and their family and friends are invited to a Women’s Retreat Feb. 1 at First Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Julie Rogness, Pastor Heather Culuris, and Intern Patty Bjorklund are the leaders for the retreat.
The retreat will focus on the Book of Ruth. The theme is from bestselling author Liz Curtis Higgs who has written books such as “Bad Girls of the Bible” and “The Girl’s Still Got It-Take a Walk with Ruth and the God who Rocked Her World.”
This will be a time for worship and an opportunity to learn together through activities and have lunch.
There is a $5 charge for materials.
St. Valentine’s Day
Tickets for the St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Kenyon Valentine’s Dinner are now available at the parish office at a cost of $70 per couple. The Feb. 8 dinner will include appetizers, dinner choice of prime rib or parmesan chicken, dessert and beverages.
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and appetizers followed by dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The meal is being catered by Area 57.
Interested parties have until Feb. 2 to purchase tickets.
The Crucible
Last week I had the opportunity to observe the K-W cast members of “The Crucible” in an early play rehearsal. As an observer, I expected to see cast members on stage with their scripts practicing a portion of the play. Instead Director Randy Hockinson was teaching the cast about theater terminology, stage movement and stage presence. These are all important factors for actors to be familiar with in order to provide their audience with an enjoyable experience.
The weekend of Mar. 13, 14 and 15 the K-W Drama Department will be presenting “The Crucible” by playwright Arthur Miller. The drama is a partly fictional story of the Salem witch trials that took place from 1692-1693 in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
Miller wrote the play in 1953, when the United States Sen. Joe McCarthy led the intense anti-Communist inquiry that caused many people to be persecuted and blacklisted losing their jobs even though they were not members of the Communist Party.
There is a definite connection between the play by Miller and the McCarthyism of the early 1950s. In “The Crucible” the accused are presumed guilty, put on trial with the anticipation they would confess and give the names of others who were witches. During the McCarthy investigation those questioned were assumed guilty, put on trial and expected to give the name of other members of the Communist Party.
This is not Director Hockinson’s first time working on this play. He proudly talked about the 2004 production and a cast consisting of Patrick Henry, Dana Peters, Rachel Eggert, Beth Sandagar, Regina Kunesh, Brett Hazen, Stephanie Herman, Anne Hogstad, Jacob Hockinson, Nina Luna, Luis Tellez, Seth Froyum, Michelle Homeier, Brad Borst, Jake Langemo, Travis Bestul, Glen Fredrickson, Neil Hutton, Laura Voxland, Anna Buckingham, Luke Yunker and Molly Barsness.
A letter to the editor of the Kenyon Leader following the 2004 presentation congratulated the cast and director on a wonderful production.
Holiday Plants
Many people received plants as gifts over the holidays. One of the most popular plants gifted this time of the year is the amaryllis.
The amaryllis plant is coveted for the exotic trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom on one to two foot stalks. The flowers, usually red or white, can range in size from 4 to 10 inches in size.
Recommendations from the University of Minnesota Extension Yard and Garden News on how to care for an Amaryllis include placing the plant in a sunny window until the flower buds have begun to open. The plant needs to be watered when the top two inches of soil feels dry.
Hopefully following these suggestions our plant will bloom, although I have a tendency to overwater houseplants.