Happy Birthday this week to my niece, Lauren Aase, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 5, and to my great-nephew, Henry Aase, whose birthday is on Jan. 8, and then Happy Anniversary to David and Lauren who celebrate their anniversary on the 8th as well. This week should be a fun week at their house.
Also Happy Birthday to LaDena Wetzstein and Jeff Derscheid who have birthdays this week as well.
New Year’s Eve was a different holiday this year for all of us, but the Davidsons, Trapps, Peters, Helen and I scheduled a video chat, which is kind of the next best thing to getting together. We had fun, as usual, and Jeff ended the chat with an original song. We all thoroughly enjoyed it, and hopefully soon will be able to “tweak” it a little bit and/or add some more verses. Thanks for the laughs, Jeff! It was great.
Bob and his friend Mark have been ice fishing on Shields Lake in Faribault, and on Thursday, they both caught a couple of huge fish. Mark caught a big walleye, and Bob caught a big northern pike. They had a hard time getting the fish out of the hole, so Bob finally reached down the ice hole and grabbed the fish. It was an exciting day for the guys. Mark is going to have his fish mounted, and Bob cleaned and filleted his catch, and will enjoy it later.
I was cleaning another closet this weekend and found an old matchbook from Sandy Point Supper Club.
It made me think of a story my sister-in-law Carol told me awhile back about a very nice act of kindness by Gerry and Marilyn Strandemo. On March 17, 1966, Phil, Carol and Wayne Kaul were on their way home from St. Mary's Hospital where they visited Carol’s mom. It was snowing and blowing so badly that they ended up in the ditch on Hwy. 52. Soon a highway patrol car pulled up and here was Gerry riding with the sheriff.
Gerry offered to take the Kauls to his house, since they couldn’t get the car out of the ditch, so they climbed in the patrol car and drove to the Strandemo house where they had a meal and spent the night. The next day, their car was out of the ditch and in front of the Strandemo house, and they were on their way back to Faribault. Carol said she’ll never forget the kindness shown to them that night; it was like a miracle.
A few weeks later, Carol was visiting her mom again, and crossing the street by St. Mary's, when a car pulled up at the stop light, the window rolled down, and there was Gerry. He recognized Carol and was so kind to ask how her mom was doing. What a wonderful man!
That’s what is so fun about finding some of these items, because there is usually a good memory attached to it. By the way, my brother Dan bought his first car from Gerry for $125 — a cool, green Chevy, so lots of good memories of Gerry.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.