Happy birthday wishes this week to Linda Noble. Have a great day, Linda.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Gary Strandemo. Gary passed away last week in St. Cloud from complications of leukemia. Gary was a 1964 graduate of KHS, and was an outstanding athlete in high school and college. He accomplished a lot in his life, and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife and daughter, as well as his mom, Sid, sisters Ann and Mary, and brother Mark. A service is planned at a later date.
Last Sunday was the final day for tubing at Welch, so Julie, Maggie, Brennan, Tommy, Erica and Eric’s mom, Deb, took one last trip down the river. The river was up from the recent rains and there was a good wind, so the group made it in record time. It was a fun way to wrap up the summer.
Chuck came down last Thursday to work in the attic and, as usual, we found some cool things. I happened to grab a Kenyon Leader from the many that Mom saved, and it was from Sept. 10, 1959. On the front page were a picture and an article about George and Laura Aase’s 50th Wedding Anniversary celebration at Moland Church. It was fun to read all of the details of the day, how the church parlors were decorated, who made the cake, who poured coffee, as well as the entertainment including songs by the grandchildren, and a few accordion selections from Audrey Deike and Linda Lennon. It was really fun to read. I found out my Grandpa Martin Aase was in their wedding. These kinds of articles aren’t printed in the local papers anymore; engagements and wedding announcements are rarely published anymore, so it was really fun to find this. I took a picture and posted it on Facebook, and got lots of replies from some Aase cousins and others. I’ll be sending copies of the article to both Abilene and Austin, Texas. I guess that’s why it’s hard to throw any of these old papers away, because you never know what you might find. We’ll pack the Kenyon Leaders into boxes and keep them.
Next Sunday, Pastor Jim Rushton will be in Moland for worship and Holy Communion. Worship is at 10 a.m. The following weekend we will have worship, potluck and games on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m., and will not have Worship services on Sunday, Sept. 27.
On Saturday evening, Emily and Maari hosted a party for their parents, Dave and Pat Schreiber, on their recent retirement. It was fun seeing Dave and Pat’s kids and grandkids, along with their siblings, and many friends. Congratulations you guys!! Happy Retirement!
Ryan Block and his Starters 12U-Black finished up their Fall League baseball season as champions. The team went 10-1 this season, and 3-0 this weekend to take 1 st place in the League Championship!
Congratulations, guys! What a great season.
Last week, Mike and Ryan enjoyed some fishing, and Ryan caught a 28.5-inch, 4.5-pound northern pike! That’s a nice fish!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.