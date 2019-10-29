Happy Birthday this week to David Balzer, William Behne, and Kathy Hasert. Have a great birthday everyone! Also, I missed wishing little Marley Lurken a happy 2nd birthday last week, so Happy Birthday, Marley.
Julie and JB, along with Maggie and Brennen hosted a party at the Kenyon Muni to celebrate the 60th birthday of Bob Aase. Good food, family and friends as well as a couple of games of pool completed the evening. Happy Birthday, Bob, to the local “Fish Whisperer,” and thanks to Doug for taking care of the mob.
Reminder of Holden Lutheran Church’s All Saints Festival on Sunday, November 3 with serving beginning at 3:30. Meatballs, mashed potatoes, pulsa, and all of the Norwegian trimmings will be served. Plan to attend this delicious dinner.
On Friday night, the Aase siblings met at the Hubbell House to celebrate Bob’s birthday. Dan, Chuck, Julie and JB, Kris and Ron, Bob and I were there to enjoy catching up with each other. The Hubbell House has always been a special place to have dinner, and as always, it didn’t disappoint, with everyone having a delicious meal. Happy Birthday, Bob!
Saturday was a beautiful day for a football game, and Krissy, Troy and Anna and I had a great time at the Minnesota Gopher/Maryland Tarrapins’ game at TCF Bank Stadium. Prior to the game we enjoyed lunch at Williams Arena, and got to listen to the U of M Marching Band before heading over to the stadium. Chuck, Harris Haugen and Brian Nysteun were guests of Steve Sviggum in the Governor’s Suite, so Chuck gave his tickets to us. The guys had the privilege of meeting the new President of the U of M Joan Gabel, along with the Athletic Director Mark Coyle.
The Gophers showed Maryland who was boss, beating the visiting team 52-10, and even though it was a lopsided game, it was so much fun seeing the Gophers score so many points. Of course, the marching band put on a great show at halftime, as well, and Goldy Gopher was a hoot, doing the traditional pushups after each Gophers’ score. By the end of the game, he was one tired Gopher. The Gophers are doing so well this year, now being 9-0, and it was really fun to go to the game on warm, sunny day. Thanks for the tickets, Chuck!
Chuck and Lori Aase enjoyed a musical tribute to Patsy Cline at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater on Sunday evening. Chanhassen’s Concert Series is a good one, and Chuck and Lori rarely miss any of the shows.
Maddrox Wagner helped me with some outdoor chores on Sunday afternoon. He’s a good little helper, and I’m always happy when he’s available to lend me a hand. Thanks, Maddrox!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.