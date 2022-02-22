Knowledge Bowl
The K-W High School Knowledge Bowl competed in the Sub-Regional contest on Monday, Feb. 14, in Rochester. Two of the three K-W teams placed in the top six and will advance to the regional competition on Thurs. Feb. 24. The K-W Red team placed third, and K-W Silver finished fourth. The Black squad ended the day sixteenth and did not advance.
The K-W third-place Red Team members are Elliot Olson, Brady Bauer, Flint Stevenson, and Madrox Wagner. Rachel Nesseth, Sophia Poquette, Devon Christen, and Sammy Walker were on the squad that placed fourth. Members of the Black team, whose season concluded, are Lucas Brezina, Riley Huschle, Joel Helland, and James DeWitt.
Middle School Band and Choir
Movies, Jam, and Favorite Pop Songs was the title of the K-W Middle School Band and Choir Concert held on Tuesday evening in the school auditorium.
The fifth grade opened the program, demonstrating the fantastic progress they had made since last fall when they were challenged with playing “Hot Cross Buns.” They were joined by sixth-grade band members and played a pep band favorite, “Barbara Ann,” and the theme from Star Wars.
Band director Claire Larson recognized a large group of fifth and sixth-grade musicians who successfully had a blackout in the “Play the Date January Marathon.” Larson explained that the more these young people practice, the better they will play, and the more fun band is playing challenging pieces.
At the request of seventh and eighth-grade band members, Mrs. Larson challenged them to perform the music from “Jurassic Park” and “Harry Potter.” The musical skill of the students confirmed they were ready to play those two complex pieces.
The sixth-grade choir opened the vocal portion of the concert with the theme song from “Aladdin,” “A Friend Like Me.” This was followed by the fifth-grade performance of “Together We Stand,” with Carlee Geisinger, Mali Quam, Avery Tupa, Talia Johnson, Madison Quam, and Stella Haugen singing in a duet or a quartet. The combined choirs’ last song was a medley from the 50s and 60s called “Shake, Rattle, and Roll.”
Choir director Stephanie Schumacher explained that once in a while, the students have an opportunity to select songs to sing in the Voice of Choice format. A piece chosen by the 7th and 8th-grade members was “Chasing Cars” from Grey’s Anatomy. Other songs performed were “It’s All Right” and “Song of the Lonely Mountain” from “The Hobbit an Unexpected Journey.”
Performers of the Star-Spangled Banner
Performing the National Anthem before events constantly challenges musicians at all levels of skill, from Robert Goulet’s mangling the words before the Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston prizefight to professional singers lip-syncing the lyrics with a prerecorded soundtrack.
This past week Arin Kyllo’s acapella vocal solo of the “Star-Spangled Banner” demonstrated why she was chosen for the All-State Choir. Arin sang the difficult piece with confidence and skill.
Memories of the Kenyon High School gyms
The last varsity basketball game played in the 1938 Kenyon High School Auditorium/Gym occurred 60 years ago. The following season games would be played in the brand-new 1962 addition gym.
In February 1962, in his Befuddlings column, Frank Callister reminisced about Kenyon High School basketball, which began in 1916. In the early years, games were played in the cracker box gym, which later became the school cafeteria, and then they were moved to the 1938 facility.
Frank wrote, “Nostalgic moments come to mind with the passing of an era that produced many stars over the history of the present gym. It was a majestic addition to the high school when it was dedicated on Nov. 29, 1939.”
“Up until that time, Kenyon’s famous “cracker-box” was the scene of many rugged basketball contests. With its low beams and narrow floor giving Kenyon teams an advantage. This is where Lawrence Picha won his spurs as a basketball coach. It was here that such names as: Tony Kispert, Windy Sands, Ray Wickum, Clarence Ugland, the Gateses, the Litsheims, Russ Bergh, Arlof Hylle, Lorrie Strand, Jimmy Stoddard, Kenny VonWald, Stine Svennungsen, Lester Tuttle, Arnold Maring, Lester and Kenny Strandemo, the Rumphos, Adolph and Bill Flom and a host of others made Kenyon cage history. Those were the days of the standing guard who never ventured beyond the middle of the floor.”
“Girls’ basketball was a thriving sport in the early days of the “cracker box.” Marna and Margaret Leland, Jennie Gates, Edith Vogel, Laurene Jacobson, the Reko sisters, the Okerlund sisters, Palma Solberg, Bernice Blaker, Helen Flom, Ruthie Corrigan, Dorothy, Alice, and Bernice Gunderson, are among the names that come to mind of those who upheld the glory of feminine basketball.”
The first game played in the 1938 gym happened on Dec. 5. The names appearing in the program for the Fred Feske coached team were Morris Ness, Clif Glor, Bob Finseth, Curt Jorstad, Lyle Bestul, Lowell Broin, Jim Larson, Lorrie Ugland, and Lloyd Neseth.
That night Kenyon lost to a fraternity from the University of Minnesota 27 to 12.
According to Frank, the most outstanding team to play on the floor of the 1938 gym was from 1941-42, with Paul Wilke as the coach; they made it to the finals of the region only to lose to Austin. Members of the squad included Ray Strandemo, Soup Stromme, Foo Kispert, Mike Sweeney, Spud Broin, Claire Christenson, Slugs Voxland, Wally Aase, and Curt Charlson.
Many exciting moments happened in that gym, like the night steel-nerved Claire Kispert made two free-throws after the final buzzer to defeat Faribault. There was Arnie Satter’s half-court shot to win a game and the sensational play of men like Dick Werdahl, Wally Aase, whose 36 points in one game was a state record at the time, Kisperts, Floms, and so many more who provided spine-tingling basketball.
Yes, as Frank predicted, there were a lot of flashbacks when Kenyon played Lake City in 1962 on the auditorium/gym floor.