Road construction season is mostly complete for 2019. This past year County Road 12 from Kenyon to the county line was redone.
The culverts on County Road 14 are done, County Road 23 tiling is almost completed. All the ditches have been mowed.
On the slate for next year we will be having a new roundabout in Wanamingo at Hwy. 57 and Hwy. 60, this starts in May. We will be doing new asphalt in County Road 14 from County Road 30 to Hwy. 52. Also we will be doing concrete stabilization on County Road 23. These are just the projects in my district that are for sure next year.
We set the preliminary budget for 2020 at our last meeting in September. The levy increase was set to a maximum percentage of 2.54%. Hopefully we can get that down some more in the final budget setting in December. This budget process was different than the last two I worked on. We actually talked about things and negotiated changes and made compromises. It helped that there was not three votes for higher spending like usual. This is the way it should be every time.
It looks like housing values are up some and farmland values are down some. So homeowners will see more of the increase than farmland owners.
Everyone please stay safe during the harvest season. Remember to look out for tractors and combines and be aware when you are driving. Also let’s hope for no more rain so we can actually get the harvest season started.