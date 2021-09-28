The St. Olaf Band fall tour throughout the Midwest includes a concert at K-W High School Auditorium on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. First-year flutist and K-W graduate Katie Van Epps is a member of the 90-musician band.
Dr. Timothy Mahr has been the conductor of the band since 1994 when he replaced Miles Johnson, who retired after leading the group for 37 years. Mahr is a St. Olaf graduate who has challenged musicians to play the very best compositions for a symphonic band.
The St. Olaf Band, the first musical organization on the St. Olaf campus, was created in 1891 by a group of students.
F. Melius Christiansen, founder of the college’s music department and in 1912 the St. Olaf Choir, took over the direction of the St. Olaf Band in 1903. Starting in 1904, he took the band on a concert tour of 15 cities in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Kenyon was one of the locales where the band performed. This tour was followed by one in 1906 when the band traveled to Norway and performed for King Haakon and played in 30 separate concerts. Now the St. Olaf Band returns to Kenyon to offer residents a rare opportunity to hear a world-class musical organization perform on the local stage.
Tickets for all students are free. Adult tickets are $10 and may be purchased at bit.ly/StOlafTour.
Masks are required for those attending this performance.
Hall of Fame
Jonathan Reppe, 1984 Wanamingo High School graduate, and 2000 K-W graduate Katy Berquam Vrieze are part of the Hall of Fame class being inducted on the special evening of Oct. 9.
In 1980 and for the next four years, Reppe was a starter on the Bulldog football team’s defense and offense. He earned four letters, was team captain, and an all-conference selection in 1982 and 1983. Following the 1983 season, he was named to the Red Wing Republican All-Area Team, the WCCO All Prep Team, and a National Scholar-Athlete.
During his basketball career at Wanamingo, Reppe, now an attorney and businessman in Northfield, was a three-year starter and letter-winner named team captain for the 1983-1984 season.
Like in basketball, he was a three-year starter and letter-winner for the Wanamingo baseball team.
Reppe’s college career included being a letter winner at Gustavus Adolphus College and a member of the Golden Gusties undefeated 1987 MIAC Championship football team. While at Gustavus, he was a track and field team member and briefly held the school record for the javelin throw.
While a student-athlete at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Katy Berquam Vrieze lettered in volleyball, basketball and softball.
A three-year letter winner in basketball, Vrieze was a member of three HVL Championship teams. The 2000 team won the 1A Championship and advanced to the State Girls Basketball Tournament.
As a pitcher for the K-W softball team, Vrieze earned four letters and was a three-time all-conference selection. The 1998 and 1999 teams advanced to the Section 2A tournament.
After graduation from K-W, Vrieze went on to Gustavus and was a member of the Gustie softball team. The 2003 team won the MIAC Championship and advanced to the Division III NCAA tournament.
Vrieze holds a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa and lives in St. Paul with her husband, Tyler, and their sons Jay and Cam.
Cemetery Walk
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Kenyon Area Historical Society is sponsoring a cemetery walk at the Kenyon Cemetery.
There are many stories to tell about people who have lived in the Kenyon area. Through their dedication, they helped form this community into a vibrant place to live. Visiting a cemetery is a unique way to connect with stories from our past.
People will be stationed at various locations throughout the cemetery to share exciting stories at specific gravesites. The presentations will give those attending a chance to hear about individuals who impacted Kenyon residents’ lives.
Ten different Kenyon community members are highlighted; some names will be familiar, others not so well-known.
Floyd and Vera Schwasinger are a couple whose story will be told. Floyd came to Kenyon as superintendent of the Goodhue County Canning facility. Vera is fondly talked about as having a café where young people would gather.
Magdalene Stolee came to Kenyon in the 1940s as a high school teacher and served many years on the Kenyon School Board.
Vernon Reko grew up on Main Street above the family grocery store. He spent the majority of his working career as the manager and doing shoe repair at Picha’s shoe store.
George Elcock was a local real estate agent who donated land for a city park.
Peter Dyrdahl started working at Reko’s grocery before being part of the partnership of Kramer and Dyrdahl Self-Service Grocery.
Clara Clausen was a poet and local artist whose painting of a scene from the 1949 Corn Show “Waiting for Cedric” hangs in the Kenyon Public Library. Many people purchased prints of the artwork sold during the 90th anniversary of the Kenyon Public Library.
Until the company upgraded to dial-up service, Tillie Clark, who died five months short of her 100th birthday, was the longtime telephone exchange operator.
Jay Held, a Kenyon High School’s first football team member, was a Kenyon businessman, serving many years on the Kenyon School Board and the Kenyon Village Council.
There is no charge for this event, although free-will donations will be accepted. The Historical Society invites those who have lived here for an extended period of time and newer residents to come and learn about those from Kenyon’s past.
This event is for the whole family.
Vang lutefisk supper
One of the actual signs of fall is the Vang Lutheran Church Lutefisk Supper, which is served Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Following last year’s pattern of serving the dinner, all meals will be packaged for delivery or pick up for participants to enjoy the luxurious meal in their own homes. The two opportunities to get food are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m.
All meals need to be pre-ordered by Friday. Anyone interested should call 507-789-5186 or email vanglutefisk@gmail.com. The dinner cost is $20 and must be paid by credit card at the time of ordering.
As expected, the meal is lutefisk with melted butter, Norwegian meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, fruit soup, lefse and Norwegian baked goods.