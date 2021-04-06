Julie, Amanda and Maggie enjoyed the Signature Bloody Mary at the Douglas Saloon and Social Club last weekend. If you get a chance, sounds like that’s the place to go for a Bloody Mary, but make sure you’re hungry because it is literally a meal in a drink! Will have to check that place out.
On Wednesday night, Krissy, Pam Seaser and I met at the Signature Bar for supper. They have really good pizza there, and it was fun for the three of us to catch up.
Lots of folks hosted Easter Sunday dinner for their family and friends. Dennis and Rosemarie Schahn hosted their kids on Sunday. It looked like they were all having fun out in the yard on such a beautiful, warm day.
Krissy and Ron Mills hosted a family get-together Sunday. In attendance were Karen Mills, Dylan, Brianna, Gavin and Everett Novak, Katie, Mike and Ryan Block and myself. We had so much fun with the little boys, and Gavin made out like a bandit in the Easter Egg Hunt! Again, just a beautiful day to be outside.
Dan and Carol Aase hosted Sunday Easter Dinner for Jon, Jodi, Nick and Tyler, and Karyn, Greg, Parker and Megan.
Chuck and Lori Aase returned home after a week in sunny Fort Meyers Beach, Florida. Chuck reported perfect weather every day with temps in the mid to high 80’s each day. Sounds like a great way to spend a week!
Pastor Jim Rushton was at Moland for Easter Sunday worship and Holy Communion. The day began with a delicious breakfast served by the Family League. We had a very nice turnout for the breakfast and a wonderful crowd for worship. It was fun to see several former members along with several visitors in church, which made Easter Sunday a very special one for all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped with making the egg bakes, serving the meal, and helping with the always fun clean-up.
Bob kept with tradition and planted lots of potatoes Easter weekend, so hopefully the weather will stay on warm so the potatoes can start to grow. I think everyone is getting anxious to get in the garden, and I think I’ll make a trip to one of the nurseries in Owatonna this week, just to see what’s new for this year.
Oh my goodness … the Gonzaga and UCLA game on Saturday night had me on pins and needles. The game was close throughout, and then went into overtime, where Minnesota’s own Jalen Suggs hit an almost half-court shot to win the game! What a thriller!! Championship game on Monday night, so GO ZAGS!!! I’m kind of sad to see the NCAA tournament come to an end. Jean Overby was such a sweetheart to call me and remind me when Gonzaga plays, and we always have to chat a bit, so I’ll miss her phone calls too! Thanks, Jean.
Kristina Lurken Anderson’s BBE Girls’ Basketball Team is still in the state tourney and will play on Tuesday! Good luck ladies!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.