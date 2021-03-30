Julie and I resumed our weekly coffee get-together on Tuesday. I hope we can do it again next week, and then as soon as the weather is a little warmer, we’ll hit the attic again!
The KHS Monument Committee met recently. Julie Sahl Huseth will be making a special Kenyon High School quilt that will be raffled off later this spring/early summer. Anyone wishing to donate to the monument fund can do so directly at the Security State Back of Kenyon or by seeing Kevin Anderson.
Thanks to the Committee for all they have done to make this monument happen!
It’s definitely March Madness, including the high school teams. On Tuesday night, Pine River took on BBE (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) coached by our own Kristina Lurken Anderson. What a game! It went into overtime and BBE won 56-46. Congratulations to the players and coaches on a great game. The team played again on Thursday night, absolutely destroying the team from Swanville, 94 to 35. The Lurken family, kids and grandkids, were all in attendance to see the game, so now it’s onto the State Tournament for the BBE Girls’ Basketball Team. Way to go!!
Pam Seaser and I met for lunch on Thursday at The Depot in Faribault. It was fun to get together and catch up again.
We had three young people receive their First Communion at Moland on Palm Sunday. Jessie Aase, Nicholas Livingston, and Colter Livingston. This is a milestone day for these kids, so congratulations to them.
Moland will not have Maundy Thursday or Good Friday Services this year, but there are many options to choose from at several area churches. We will have Easter Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sunday followed by 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton.
On Saturday afternoon, I brought a bunch of fish that Bob caught this winter, up to Krissy and Ron’s house. We haven’t attended many fish fries this Lenten Season, so we decided to do our own. The fish was great and everyone enjoyed it. Brianna, Dylan, Gavin and Everett stopped by before dinner and we had a good time playing with those two little munchkins. Gavin is getting so big, loves to read books, and loves his Papa and Keke. Little Everett has just about figured out how to creep, so he was really moving around the floor. It’s so much fun to see those two little guys.
Russ, Lynn and Megan Koehler treated Faye Noble to a birthday supper at The Kernel Restaurant in Owatonna Friday night.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.