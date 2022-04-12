Holy Week
Churches in the Kenyon area are celebrating Holy Week this week.
At St. Michael’s Catholic Church, a Holy Thursday Mass will be said at 7 p.m. with the Altar of Repose from 8 to 10 p.m. A Good Friday service is scheduled for 3 p.m. and an 8 a.m. Easter Mass on Sunday.
Most of the churches in the area have a Maundy Thursday, a commemoration of the Last Supper, service arranged for Thursday evening.
The community Good Friday Service will be at Vang Lutheran Church at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service times vary from church to church.
Stations of the Cross
At the time of the Crusades in the 12th and 13th centuries, The Stations of the Cross, consisting of fourteen stations, was developed. The stations are a set of devotions that is prayed and walked by one or more persons during Holy Week.
Intern Al Aakre of the ELCA Kenyon Area Internship has created a version of the original Stations of the Cross based on scripture. People of the Kenyon area are invited to three different sites, walk a path and reflect on the journey to the cross.
At Hegre Lutheran, located between Kenyon and West Concord, the stations will be on the fence line that surrounds the church. Another location is the Gol Prayer Path just east of Gol Church. The last is the prayer path at Holden Community Park, west of Holden Lutheran Church.
A mailbox at each location will have a devotional to guide people through the stations.
Play
The K-W Middle School play will be presented on Saturday, May 7, in the high school auditorium.
For this performance, Directors Blair Reynolds and Laura McAnally have chosen six short plays that last about ten minutes each. After not having a middle school play for the last two years, they were looking for a production to involve more students having significant speaking parts. This format will allow emerging actors to develop on-stage skills.
Many of the K-W theater senior members share their acting knowledge and skill as student directors of the plays. A few years ago, these were the same people who began their acting careers in the middle school play. It is rewarding seeing them give back to the theater program.
When I stopped last week, a group of students was busy painting the backgrounds for the plays. The set crew people spend many hours contributing their skills to a production and need to be recognized for their dedication to the project.
Shining Bots
The K-W Robotic Team, Shining Bots 3848, participated in the Minnesota Northstar Regional robotic competition this past weekend. Fifty-three teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa competed on Friday and Saturday, with Team 3848 finishing the tournament in twenty-sixth place with six wins and four losses. The Green Machine from Edina High School took first place.
After the qualifying rounds, through a selection process, the top eight teams choose two other groups to form an alliance to compete in the championship rounds. The Shining Bots were among those teams eligible to be selected but were not. They were one of eight teams in the back-up position in case one of the competing robots could not take part.
The tournament was very competitive, with schools of all sizes taking part. Even though the big schools were well funded and had many members, the Shining Bots held their own in the competition. In what I would consider small schools, the K-W team ranked fourth behind Dawson-Boyd, Roseau, and Warroad.
Coach Doug Thompson and the K-W Robotic had another successful season using engineering skills to build a competitive robot.
Carnival
Congratulations to the K-W Education Foundation planning committee and volunteers for putting together a successful carnival fundraiser on Friday evening.
When we arrived at the carnival, there was a line of people out the front door of the elementary school waiting to purchase event tickets. One former Ed Foundation board member said this was the biggest crowd at the carnival in many years.
The gym was filled with individuals who played skill games, jumped in a bouncy house, and hoped to be a winner in the cakewalk. People were crowded in the main hallway as they purchased raffle tickets for gift baskets put together by K-W classrooms.
Money raised by the K-W Education Foundation supports student learning activities.
Speech
On Saturday, the K-W Speech team competed in the Section 1A tournament at Byron. Sophia Culuris was the top finisher for the team with fourth place in Original Oratory. Other team members who participated were Aspen Donkers in Dramatic Interpretation, Sydney Sundin in Extemporaneous Reading, Tate Lewis and Ashley Rechtzigel in Great Speeches, Adalee Geisinger in Poetry Reading, and Jordan Blowers in Prose Reading.
Gopher All-Conference selection Sydney Sundin is the lone senior on this year’s team. With a strong group of competitors returning, the future looks bright for the K-W Speech program.
Golden Crock Pot
The Golden Crock Pot trophy symbolic of the Kenyon Area Internship Committee Soup Cookoff winner was awarded to Vang Lutheran Church. Their elk meat soup was a definite favorite of those who attended the event.
A large crowd of people was present for the cake and pie auction. Auctioneer Kevin Maring demonstrated his auctioneering skills when he coaxed a final bid of $100 for a sour cream raisin pie.
All funds raised from this event will support the Kenyon Area Internship of the ELCA.