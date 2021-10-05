Ryan Block had a great finish to his fall baseball season. He went 8 for 9 last weekend with 3 singles, 2 doubles, two triples, and one in-the-park homerun! Amazing!! What a way to finish off the season, Ryan. He’s planning to go out for wrestling this fall, so we’ll have a chance to see him wrestle again!
Looking forward to that.
Happy Birthday to my niece, Katie Block, who has a birthday on Oct. 7. Have a great celebration with your two guys!
On Friday night, Julie, Maggie and I enjoyed “Country Roads,” a tribute to the music of John Denver.
This concert was at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, and it was wonderful. We were reminded of all the beautiful songs John Denver wrote and recorded, and it sure brought me back to when we saw him in concert back in the day. There was a lot of toe tapping going on during this show.
He loved everything about nature so much, and it sure made us wonder what he would think of what’s happening to our earth today with climate change, global warming, etc. Before the concert we enjoyed having Mexican food at El Jefe restaurant in Faribault.
Happy Anniversary to Troy and Anna Vangsness, who will celebrate their special day on Oct. 11. Happy Anniversary you two!
Happy Anniversary to Lynn and Russ Koehler, who celebrated their special day on Oct. 3. I remember their wedding, and it sure doesn’t seem like it was 23 years ago! They celebrated with Mason and Megan by going out for supper in Owatonna. Afterwards, they stopped at Grandma Faye’s house for a visit.
Katie and I made a return to the Paradise Center on Saturday night to see “Crazy on You,” a tribute to the music of Heart. It was a good show and, again, it was fun to hear all of the great tunes those two gals had back in the 1980’s. The Paradise is a great place to see a concert, because it is a smaller venue.
They have a lot of great shows coming up the rest of this year and into 2022, so check out their website and maybe there’s a show you’d like to see. We enjoyed having good Mexican food at El Tequila’s before the concert.
All the little Lurken grandchildren were together on Sunday. While Steve and Brent went to the Vikings game, Madi, Marley and Murphy, Kristina and Kendall, and Marissa, Leyton, and baby Baylor were keeping Grandma Deanna company. That sounds like a super fun day to me; probably better than sitting through that Vikings game, right Steve and Brent?
Moland services: Sunday, Oct. 10, worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, worship at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jim Rushton, and Saturday, Oct. 23, family game night with worship at 5 p.m., followed by potluck and games.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.