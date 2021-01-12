Happy birthday to my nephew, Jon Aase, who will celebrate his birthday on Jan. 13. Also, my little great-nephew, Gavin Novak, will turn two on Jan. 19. Can’t believe that little guy is already two!
Happy birthday!
To help celebrate the end of the Minnesota Vikings’ season this year, JB, Julie and Maggie hosted a get-together last Sunday. It just so happened to be Cuddles Canton’s birthday that day, so another reason to get together. After a few gifts and inappropriate cards, a champagne toast — thanks to Dave — added the final touch to a fun day. Needless to say, Cuds had his hands full with his custom-designed cake.
Amanda, James, Topher, and the kiddos came later to surprise Cuds. Happy nirthday!
For any of you “Bachelor” fans, one of the women in the group is originally from Owatonna. Anna from Chicago is one to watch during this season, and I see she did get a rose at the rose ceremony last week, so good luck to her.
I stopped over to Faye Noble’s house last week, and it was good to see her. Everyone is still sticking pretty close to home these days, so any time you get to see somebody different, is really a treat, so Faye, it was a treat to see you, even if it was a very short visit outside.
On Wednesday, Stacy Thofson, Nick and Colter Livingston and I met at church to take down all of the Christmas decorations and pack up the mittens, hats, socks and gloves from our mitten tree for delivery to some needy folks in Steele County. Thanks to Chris Behne for delivering the items. We won’t be having worship services for the next two months, so it was a good job to get done.
We received word that Pastor Don Berg passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10. Pastor Berg served Moland for several years, as well as being chaplain at the Kenyon Sunset Home. Arrangements are being made with the Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah, Iowa. Pastor Berg is survived by his wife, Barb, and son, John, and his family.
The birds at my feeders have been really busy and hungry. It’s a challenge to keep the feeders full. I’ve been lucky enough to see a couple of cardinals recently, which makes me think my mom is making a visit to the farm, so please remember to feed and water the birds.