Happy birthday to my sweet nephew, Ryan Block, who turned into a teenager overnight May 1. We’ll be celebrating with Ryan next week and look forward to it. Also happy anniversary to Chris and Stacy Aase who will celebrate their anniversary May 7.
On Wednesday, Kris and Ron had Brianna, Gavin, and Everett, Katie and Ryan, and me for supper. It was fun to get together and, of course, play with those two little boys. Ryan had helped Ron with mowing the lawn earlier in the day, and we all commented on how nice the lawn looked. Good job, Ryan!
Saturday, May 1, made me think back to when we were kids, and our neighbor girls, Linda and Jean Lennon would drop May baskets off on our front steps. It was always made us feel special to get this little basket of goodies. Sometimes Jean would draw a picture on a recipe card for us to enjoy. I remember she especially liked to draw horses. I wish we would have saved some of her drawings, as she was really quite a good artist.
On Friday, Gwen and I enjoyed having breakfast at Area 57 to celebrate my birthday. Later we went to Beulke’s and did a little flower shopping. As always, they have a lot of unique plants.
Worship services for May: May 9 is Bring Your Mother to Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school will follow worship. Happy Mother’s Day! On May 16, Pentecost Sunday with Pastor Jim Rushton here for worship and Holy Communion. Please feel free to wear red for Pentecost Sunday. On Saturday, May 22 we will have 5 p.m. worship, followed by potluck and family game night. May 23, no worship at Moland. May 30 – Patriotic worship at Moland. On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, the Claremont American Legion will provide a short Memorial Day service in the morning, time TBD.
On Sunday, Megan Jeseritz had a dance recital. We were able to watch her dance online, which is a nice way to watch since in-person attendance is still limited. Megan and her group did a great job. They are all very talented dancers.
On Sunday, JB and Julie, Maggie and Brennan and Bob were at the farm for a cookout. Brennan put together my new deck furniture, and we got everything done just before the 2 minutes of rain started. Thanks, Brennan! I love the new furniture.
Sincere sympathy is extended to Pastor Nancy Edwardson and her family. Nancy’s mother, Mildred Edwardson, passed away April 25. Private family services will be held at a later date. Mildred is survived by her three children and four grandchildren.
Amanda, Julie and Maggie attended the 2021 K-W Grand March Saturday afternoon. “Enchanted Forest” was the theme, and all of the girls with their beautiful dresses, and handsome escorts were so fun to see. The decorations in the gym were really great. After the Grand March, the girls went to Red Wing and enjoyed seeing a beautiful sunset at Mr. Sippy. The girls had dinner at the Harbor Bar, which is always a fun spot to be.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.