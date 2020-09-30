Flying in a PT-19
95-year-old, Jean Hiner became a media darling when WCCO television broadcast a story about her getting her first ride in a restored PT-19 World War II-era trainer plane. Jean is pictured sitting in the second seat of the tandem open cockpit two-seater with a big smile on her face while her son Kirk is in the front flying the plane.
The PT-19 was a World War II trainer plane that Dr. Jim Hiner, a longtime Kenyon dentist, used when learning how to fly. After receiving his wings in 1944, Dr. Hiner flew 25 missions over Europe in a B-24. During his retirement, Dr. Hiner and Jean had the opportunity to restore a PT-19 with a friend. Unfortunately, Jean never had a chance to ride in the restored plane.
A tornado that struck the Faribault airport in 2018 severely damaged the restored PT-19. The plane’s owner contacted Kirk Hiner to inquire if he would be interested in once again restoring the aircraft. Kirk has inherited the Hiner love of building and flying airplanes and took advantage of the opportunity to rebuild the damaged PT-19.
While talking about flying, Jean related how on Sunday mornings after church, the family would go to the airport where their plane was stored and fly down to Mason City, Iowa, for a Sunday brunch and then return home.
Cemetery stones
Kenyon Boy Scout Sam Lee has taken on the interesting Eagle Scout project of cleaning and restoring the footstones and headstones of the Martin T. Gunderson family buried in the Kenyon Cemetery.
There are many Gunderson headstones in the old section of the cemetery. Working with Dave Hellstern of the Kenyon Area Historical Society (KAHS), Sam was able to identify the stones that he wanted to do for his venture.
After resetting footstones the previous Saturday, last Saturday, the Kenyon Boy Scouts and their troop leaders worked with Sam on cleaning the lichen and moss-covered stones with the guidance of Jeff Kindseth. A few years ago, Kindseth had taken a class on doing this type of restorative work and shared his knowledge with Lee and the other Scouts on how to use a biologically safe cleaner for headstones.
It was interesting watching the Scouts work together on the project. As an observer, I could see the Scouts were making a connection to people from the history of Kenyon. While working, they were respectful and intent on doing a quality job to make these headstones once again readable and clean.
75 year VFW member
During the September VFW meeting, Harlan Rosvold was recognized with a certificate for 75 years of continuous service as a member of the local VFW organization. As part of the ceremony, Rosvold received a Life Membership, a 75-Year Pin, a Life Member Pin and a Life Member patch for his hat.
In 1943, as a Kenyon High School senior, Rosvold wrote in his Senior Personality information that his Pet Aversion was milking cows on Sunday morning. His ambition was to join the Army Air Corps (if mentally fit).
Following graduation, Rosvold enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During most of the war, he was stationed in the Pacific Theater and participated in the Battles of Saipan and Iwo Jima. For his service, he received two Presidential Unit citations, for “Expert Rifleman,” and two Battle Stars. When discharged in February 1946, Rosvold had attained the rank of Marine Corporal.
Upon returning to Kenyon, Rosvold joined the Conrad Osthum VFW Post 141 and served as the local post commander from 1953-1955.
In 1959, before the Rosvold family moved to Mendota Heights, the VFW held a farewell dinner for Harlan, at which he was presented with a VFW ring for outstanding service to Post 141 and the Kenyon Community. In the late 1950s, Rosvold was a key figure in the development and remodeling of the current Post home, which has been used by various veterans’ groups and community organizations for the last 60+ years.
Following his retirement as Vice President of the Construction and Engineering department for CENEX, Harlan and his wife Joyce, were part of the 40th Anniversary delegation in 1985 to Iwo Jima. It was during this visit that the dedication of the World War II memorial took place. WWII veterans from the United States and Japan, widowed wives of service members, dignitaries and a large contingency of media members were in attendance for the ceremony.
According to Vickie Rosvold Hart, Harlan and Joyce’s daughter, “Harlan recalls the “revisit” to Iwo Jima as one of the most memorable experiences in his life.”
Golf Cart Parade
While golf carts cruising the streets of Kenyon will continue until the weather deters such excursions, Saturday’s Golf Cart Parade was the unofficial end to golf cart season in Kenyon.
The turnout for the parade was more than adequate with some golf carts decorated and their riders costumed and other participants throwing treats; it was a fun happening for drivers, riders and parade watchers.
Hopefully, the brainchild of Dave Phipps will become an annual event on the last Saturday of September with more people getting involved next year.