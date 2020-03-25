Happy 16th birthday to my great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, who celebrated his birthday on March 21. Hope you had a great day, Nick. A special happy birthday to my niece, Brianna Novak, who will celebrate her birthday on March 25. Have a fun day, Brianna.
On Saturday, Krissy, Brianna, Gavin and I visited with Katie, Mike and Ryan Block. The Blocks got a new puppy, a Golden Doodle named Daisy, and she is as cute as can be. It was a lot of fun to meet their new little pooch, and she will be a great addition to the family. It was good timing to get the puppy now, as both Katie and Ryan are home because of the COVID-19, and they can really concentrate on house-training her.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. We were planning to get together on Saturday at the Davidson’s house to play some cards, but the “social distancing” made us re-think our plans. So on Sunday afternoon, Helen, Annette and Gary, Gail and Dave (decked out in a white shirt and tie for the occasion), Karen and Jeff and I held a “virtual happy hour,” through Facebook. We had a chance to catch up with each other, have a few good laughs, and plan to do it again next week.
Due to the coronavirus, all activities at Moland are canceled/postponed for the present time. That means no pancake dinner on April 5, and we’ll have to see how things are as far as Easter services are concerned.
Last week I mentioned that my cousin Lauren Aase and his wife Malou had visited with Georgia Vincent for her 96th birthday in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Lauren and Malou brought lutefisk (bought at Kenyon Market earlier this year), and homemade lefse, and made Georgia very special birthday dinner. Georgia commented “Now that’s what I call a meal.” What a great thing for Lauren to do for his aunt. Lauren and Malou visited the sites in Washington, D.C., on their way back to Texas, and shared pictures on Facebook of the beautiful cherry blossoms which were in full bloom. We were in Washington a few years ago during the cherry blossoms season; they are all over the city and are stunningly beautiful. A wonderful site to see.
Faye Noble reported a neat birthday gift she received this week. At her bird feeders were a pair of robins, as well as a pair of house finches. That’s a sure sign that spring is coming. On Saturday morning, there were a lot of birds singing in my yard too, and it sounded so pretty and reminded me of spring!
Sincere sympathy to the family of Pauline Witt who passed away on Thursday at the Kenyon Sunset Home. Pauline was always a good customer of mine when I had a stand at the Farmers Market in Faribault. Services will be held at a later date.
I also was so sad to hear that Ernie Juaire passed away as well. Ernie was such a good guy at the Sunset Home. Mom and I would play cards with Ernie on Saturday afternoons, and we always had fun. I’ll miss seeing him playing solitaire on the lobby computer at the Sunset Home. Bless be his memory.
Since everyone is pretty much staying at home these days, not a lot of news to report. Stay safe everyone!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.