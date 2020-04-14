With sunshine and warmer weather upon us, how do we stay safe yet enjoy the outdoors?
Getting outside is such an important way to stay healthy, connected, and moving around! People are allowed to go outside during Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home order. Allowed activities include: walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting and fishing. But Walz reminded all of us last week that even while outdoors, we all need to give each other six to 10 feet of space for social distancing. We still need to avoid large and small gatherings in private places and public spaces, such as a friend’s house, parks, restaurants, shops, or any other place. This advice applies to people of all ages, including teens and younger adults. Children should not have in-person playdates while school is out.
“These last few weeks have been difficult — and it’s only going to get harder,” Walz said. “Staying home is the only vaccine we have right now.”
If you have a cabin, Gov. Walz’s order may sound like the perfect reason for a getaway. Before heading to the cabin, some officials are saying to stay put to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In Wisconsin, Vilas and Oneida county officials are telling cabin owners to stay home, worried an influx of people could overwhelm the rural healthcare systems and negatively impact the older population. Rural local grocery stores are doing all they can just to keep up with local demand. People heading to cabins and using those grocery stores are increasing demand and make it difficult for others to stay home.
People are allowed to go to public parks and other public spaces that are still open. People must maintain six feet of social distance from members of other households — and continue to take the same precautions that have been put in place so far such as covering coughs, washing hands and disinfecting surfaces.
Statewide, going to a playground is allowed under the stay at home order. Some cities within Goodhue County have put into effect that all playground equipment in their city parks are off limits until further notice. The green space of those parks remain open, but use of swings, slides or other jungle gym type equipment is discouraged. Don’t engage in team sports and refrain from doing activities where equipment is shared with members of other households, such as basketball and football. In all parks, families and guardians should be careful to ensure children wash hands after touching play structures and maintain six feet of space from other children as much as possible.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which runs state parks, is maintaining a page of updates related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including cancellations and closures. Minnesota’s state parks remain open and still require a vehicle permit. With contact stations closed, visitors can purchase permits through self-pay and information kiosks located at each facility. Visitors are encouraged to purchase daily and annual passes online before leaving home. The DNR asks that people not travel too far from home to visit a park, observe social distancing guidelines and consider visiting during off-peak hours or visit lesser known parks.
The DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us/covid-19, states that the following are open:
• Minnesota’s waters. You can fish if you have a license. Normal seasons and regulations apply. They encourage anglers to fish close to home, use good judgement and practice social distancing at boat landings.
• Hunting seasons. There are no changes to upcoming hunting seasons. Normal regulations apply.
• State parks. Bathrooms, vault toilets and shower buildings currently open will remain open. Other facilities are closed.
• Public land. Wildlife management areas, state forests, and scientific and natural areas are open for recreation. campgrounds are closed.
• Public water accesses. State-managed public accesses are open, though the availability of amenities, such as docks, are contingent upon seasonal maintenance.
Right now, our communities are hurting. Our families, our children, our elderly, our neighbors, our businesses, our workers, all of us are hurting. Extraordinary personal and professional sacrifices and efforts are taking place. Together we must do our best to slow down the spread of COVID-19 to save lives. This includes following social distancing rules when enjoying the outdoors. This is a must, this is not a time to relax on the social distancing recommendations. We must slowdown the spread of COVID-19 — a brutal new virus so our health care systems are in a position to provide lifesaving care for all who need it, when they need it. All hands on deck! We can do this, as we are strong, compassionate, resilient people in Goodhue County and we know how to support each other including essential workers and local businesses. We can do this together and our shared sacrifices to stay home is to make sure that all of our neighbors can be well.
• Stay home
• Practice social distancing – six feet or more
• Stay away from others if you are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face
If you have health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. If you have schools and child care questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. These statewide COVID-19 hotlines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have housing questions call 651-296-8215 for single-family residences questions and 651-297-4455 for multi-family residences. This hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Goodhue County Health and Human Services opened a local COVID-19 Hotline. Residents looking for COVID-19 general health questions can call 651-385-2000. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
For more information on COVID-19 go the GCHHS COVID-19 webpage, co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19. We are providing daily updates, Monday through Friday by 1 p.m., on our GCHHS COVID-19 webpage of the number of positive lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goodhue County. The numbers reported are from the previous day’s testing.
Residents are encouraged to go to the Goodhue County Health and Human Services Facebook page at facebook.com/gchhs. Residents can also find more information on COVID-19 at health.state.mn.us and cdc.gov.