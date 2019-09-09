Happy Birthday this week to Jim Bruessel and Brayden Albers. Also, Happy Anniversary to some special people in our family. Kris and Ron celebrated their anniversary on Sept. 1, Katie and Mike celebrated on Sept. 3, and Julie and JB celebrated on Sept. 8.
Also, Happy Birthday to Linda Noble and Lynn Koehler who are both celebrating on Sept. 9.
JB and JB, Maggie and Brennan, Bob, and Dave Inman spent the Labor Day weekend at the all-inclusive Resort of Rick Gates on Cass Lake. Days were spent fishing on Kitchie, Walker Bay, Big Rice and Cass Lake, and in the evenings they took pontoon boat rides on the beautiful lakes. Sue Fogelson stopped by on Sunday, and she and Julie did a tour of Pug Hole on paddle boat. Thanks to the group’s fishing expertise, a fish fry was enjoyed on Saturday night. Brennan set the bar quite high with a catch and release of a nice walleye, measuring in at 26½ inches. Bonfires and good music (thanks to Bob), good conversation and, of course, s’mores were the perfect ending to a great vacation. Thanks, Rick, for another fun vacation. Plans are in the making for next year.
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Gary Ellingson who passed away recently. Gary is the father of Karen (Steve) Wetzstein. A celebration of life was held in Zumbrota on Aug. 31.
Audrey and Don Syndar and Doreen McGinty were visitors of Georgia Vincent at her home south of Owatonna. I also had a chance to visit Georgia last Tuesday, and we had a great time talking about our relatives. Georgia has a wealth of information about the Aase family history, and I took notes this time so I remember the wonderful stories she told me. Georgia will be heading back to Virginia with Nancy and Tod this weekend.
A Celebration of Keith Meyers’ life was held at the Kenyon Muni on Saturday. Keith passed away earlier this month, and a huge crowd of friends and family gathered to remember him. JB, Julie, and Maggie, and Bob all attended the gathering.
Faye Noble attended the football game on Friday night at Triton. Granddaughter, Megan, is a cheerleader for the team, and it was fun to see her and the other girls cheer the team onto a 21-12 victory.
Thanks to Pastor Richard Ricker of Winona who lead us in Worship on Sunday morning. He was great, and really geared his message and prayers to our church and community.
Reminder on Saturday, Sept. 21, we will have 5 p.m. worship, followed by a potluck and family game night at the church. No services on Sunday, Sept. 22.
A fun Labor Day weekend was enjoyed by the Trapps, Davidsons, Peters, Schreibers, and me at Lake Darling Resort in Alexandria. We visited the Crow River Winery, Northmen Brewing Company, Carlos Creek Winery, as well as the Millner Wine Vineyard. Alexandria has some really good restaurants that we enjoyed as well. The weather was a little cool, but we were still able to have a nice campfire on Sunday evening. Thanks, Gail, for doing all of the planning for this fun weekend.
Reminder of the annual Hildebrandt Family Reunion which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, at noon, at the Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Please bring a dish to pass and your own tableware. The program will be given by members of Ida Hildebrandt’s descendants.
On Saturday, I spent some time at Marigold Days in Mantorville. Highlight of the day was listening to “The Smoldering Roots,” a Twin Cities band with a local connection. Brett Haugen, the band’s bass guitar player, is the nephew of Gail Trapp, so it was fun listening to his band and some great music from the 70’s. I also stopped at the Sunset Home and had a cup of GOOD coffee with Julie.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.