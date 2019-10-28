Junior High Math Team
The Junior High Math Team finished third in their second meet of the season. As a team they are now in fourth place one point out of third place.
Coach Rachel Cline said, “We had an awesome meet, and our sixth-graders are getting us lots of points!”
Leading scorer for K-W was Josie Flom who had one round where she had a perfect score of 14. In the individual rankings Flom is in second place overall.
Flom led the team with 22 points. Vin Martinez, Madison Stenbakken and Bryan Jacobson each had 10 points. Clara Welke, Myles Thompson and Olivar Breyer each contributed 8 points.
Live Stream
On Oct 17, I had the pleasure of watching and listening to the University of Minnesota Symphonic Band on a live stream from the Ted Mann Concert Hall at the university. The music was wonderful and it was great to see K-W graduate and flutist Celia Woock performing with the band.
A livestream event on Sat. Nov. 2 will be the volleyball match between Winona State and Minnesota State University, Mankato which is scheduled to be played in Winona at 2 p.m. K-W graduates Megan Flom, who plays for Winona State, and Mara Quam, who plays for MSU, will be featured players in the contest.
To find the livestream go to the Winona State Warriors Volleyball website, click on schedule and scroll down to Minnesota State University, Mankato. Click on watch.
HVL Honors Band and Choir
The Hiawatha Valley League Honors Band and Choir Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monda in Triton High School at Dodge Center.
Selected by instrumental music director Claire Larson to be in the honors band are alto saxophonist Gabby Bauer, trumpet player John Helland, horn player Matthew Helland, bass player Shelby Noah, baritone saxophonist Victor Martinez and trombonist Michael Pliscott.
Choir director Stephanie Schumacher has chosen Skylar Blauer, Carrie Doehling, Arin Kyllo, Belle Patterson, Elliot Olson, Mauricio Munoz-Osorio, Clay Stevenson and Daniel Van Epps to represent K-W in the honors choir.
Halloween in Kenyon
This Halloween the Kenyon Park and Rec Committee will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event at Depot Park for the children of the Kenyon area. Starting at 4:30, volunteers will hand out candy from the decorated trunks of their cars to the little trick or treaters who are roaming town.
One place that appreciates having trick or treaters stop is at the Kenyon Sunset Home and Gunderson Gardens. Youngsters are encouraged to stop between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Residents, who enjoy seeing the costumes, will be ready to hand out treats.
Fall Play
In last week’s column I had the wrong dates for the K-W High School Theater group’s production of “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.” Director Shane Eggersted informed me the correct dates for the play are Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in the K-W High School Auditorium.
Winter predictions
Last year at this time the experts predicted that we would have a colder than average and a snowier winter than usual. Their prognostications were accurate as the winter of 2018-19 Snow and Cold Index was at 157 points; 63 points for cold and 94 points for snow. The previous year was considered a moderate winter with a point total of 111 points.
Predictions for this year’s winter have been coming out since earlier in the fall when the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted a winter of cold periods and snow from mid-January to early February and late February to mid-March.
Earlier in October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their 2019-2020 outlook for temperature and precipitation for the United States. NOAA predicts average temperatures with wetter than average conditions in the Northern Plains and Upper Mississippi River Valley.
While scientific data, formulas, and technology are probably more accurate in making these long range predictions, I still enjoy observing the signs in nature. The stripes of the woolly bear caterpillars indicate that the early part of winter will be mild but watch out after the first of the year the weather will be cold and snowy. Looking at my notes from last year the woolly bear’s prediction was far from accurate.
Minnesota is Number 1
Blogger Matt Lynch ranked each state by how miserable its winters are. After researching and debating with friends, factoring in weather patterns, the efficiency of how state governments keep roads clear to the historic success rate of winter-season sports teams determined his prediction of the list.
Lynch ranked Minnesota as the state that has the most miserable winters. He wonders how Minnesotans can remain upbeat with all the winter patterns we deal with, Alberta clippers and Panhandle hooks. He points out that there are no chinook winds or moderating oceans to temper things.
While Minnesota was number 1 our Midwest neighbors joined us in the top 10. North Dakota was fourth, South Dakota sixth, and Wisconsin seventh.
When living in Minnesota we do like the title of the book from the Minnesota Historical Society that tells us “Bring Warm Clothes.”