Happy birthday to little Otto Josef Aase, son of David and Lauren, who has his first birthday on Jan. 20. We won’t be able to celebrate in person with little Otto, but hope to see him soon.
Also happy birthday to Parker and Megan Jeseritz. These twins celebrate their birthday on Jan. 21. They have been really busy with their sports this winter. Parker had a swim meet against Forest Lake on Thursday night, and Dan and Carol were able to watch the meet virtually! Parker is swimming with the Park High School Team. He was swimming with juniors and seniors, and did very well. Watching these events virtually is the next best thing to being there in person.
Dan and Carol were also able to watch Haidyn Aase’s hockey tournament this weekend. She plays with the Eastview/Apple Valley/Burnsville team. Her team got third place. Haidyn scored a goal in her game on Saturday, as well as a goal and an assist during Sunday’s games. What a big thrill for Haidyn and her family. Way to go, girl!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of LaMae Erler. LaMae passed away on Jan. 10, and her funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Faith Community Church in West Concord.
LaMae was a wonderful person. She was very active in WELCA and all of their activities over the years.
She crocheted many afghans and doilies over the years. She is survived by her children, Donna (Larry) Fitzgerald, Grant (Barb), and Bonnie (Pat) Redican, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LaMae will be missed so much by her family and friends. I’ll always remember the cute earrings she would wear to church for all of the holidays during the year. She was really quite fashionable! What a sweet lady.
Because of the snowstorm on Thursday, my roads weren’t plowed by the time of the funeral, so it was really nice to be able to watch the funeral service online. Her grandchildren wrote wonderful memories of their grandma. I enjoyed seeing some of her crochet work that was displayed at the church. Bless be her memory; she was a sweetheart.
Krissy and I met for lunch at The Depot in Faribault on Saturday. We hadn’t had a chance to exchange Christmas gifts yet, so it was great to be able to do that as well as spend a little time together.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.