Waffle Feed
The aroma of waffles, sausage, and coffee will be wafting throughout the church parlors of First Lutheran Church in Kenyon on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 to 11 a.m. as the KW Choirs hold their annual waffle feed fundraiser. People may eat in and enjoy their waffles and socialize with others supporting the K-W Choir program. A carry-out option will also be available.
Tickets for this occasion are available in advance from grade five through twelve choir members or purchased at the door the day of the event.
Alfie
Every year starting in the middle 1920s until the 1980s, the boys’ basketball teams from Kenyon High School and Zumbrota would play for a trophy called Alfie the Goat. For a team to proudly display Alphie in the school trophy case, they would need to defeat the host team on its home floor. That game came to be known as the “Goat Game.”
The trophy got its name from the alfalfa that the goat ate, thus Alfie. The reason for a goat comes from the idiom “to get someone’s goat.” This phrase references a victory by the visiting team after defeating the host team on their home floor.
Over the years, there were three different Alfies. No one is sure what happened to the first two. The third one was built by Mr. Picha and his students from the industrial arts class in Kenyon.
Scores early on in the rivalry were indicators of a different-styled game. Zumbrota was victorious in the 1928 game 18 to 17. The Kenyon maroon and grey took the game in 1929, 35 to 11, before losing to Zumbrota 17 to 5 in 1930.
In 1931, athletic editor of the Senior Annual, Kenny Strandemo, wrote, “Among our long string of victories were included our greatest rivals, Faribault, and Zumbrota in the annual “Goat Game.” That year Kenyon won 29 to 15.
From the 1934 Spectrum published by the senior class, “In the annual “goat game” against our traditional rival, Zumbrota, the boys could not find the basket and lost by a 17-12 score.
Elmer Hanson wrote in the 1935 senior class annual called the “Saga,” “The Zumbrota game was one of the most thrilling of the season, the Pichamen eking out a 26 to 22 win after their opponents had held the upper hand all the way.”
In his game summary of the 1939 game, Frank Callister wrote, “Undernourished children of Zumbrota thin from a Kenyon jinx of a few years took on new hope for they will feed on rich goat’s milk during the next year.” Zumbrota took Alfie home with them after a 23 to 10 win.
Editor Ed Davis of the Zumbrota News stated after the Zumbrota 1940 30-22 victory, “Zumbrota played their best game of the season to beat Kenyon.” He mentioned how seniors dominated the Zumbrota team that year.
The 1941-42 season was the first when two goat games were played, with Kenyon winning them 44 to 19 and 41 to 21. The two teams played in the subdistrict tournament, with Kenyon winning during the Vikings run to the Region 1 championship game.
The two games played in 1944-45 both went to Zumbrota. An indicator of the times occurred when senior Captain Donald Engel left for the navy a week ahead of the second game. He was considered the most experienced and coolest player on the team.
No team dominated the rivalry through the late 1940s and 1950s. In the early 60s, Kenyon kept Alfie for a few years. Then it was Zumbrota’s turn to take the trophy until 1970 when a bewildered Alfie returned to the Kenyon trophy case.
The Goat Game continued into the mid1980s when Kenyon joined the Wasioja Conference, and rivalry was discontinued. I am unsure what happened to Alfie after the Kenyon/Zumbrota game was stopped.
With K-W joining the Gopher Conference this school year, now would be the time to establish a trophy game with a new rival.
Math Team
Junior High Math Team Coach Rachel Cline said, “I am proud of my Junior High Math Team! We finished the season third overall and had three in the top 10!”
The three mathletes finishing in the top ten were Olivar Breyer, Oliver Bauer tied for fifth, and Sienna Carel placed ninth.
Members of this year’s team were Oliver Bauer, Daltyn Breyer, Olivar Breyer, Sienna Carel, Bryan Jacobson, Liam Kalvig, Bennet Shelton, and Myles Thompson.
Knowledge Bowl
In their recent Knowledge Bowl competition, the K-W Red Team took first place among the participating Tier A schools. Members of the Red team are senior Elliot Olson, sophomore Madrox Wagner, and juniors, Brady Bauer and Flint Stevenson.
The K-W Silver team of senior Rachel Nesseth, sophomore Sammy Walker, and juniors Sophia Poquette and Devon Christen finished 13th. Followed by the K-W Black team of senior Lucas Brezina, sophomore Riley Huschle, and juniors Joel Helland and James Dewitt make up the Black team.
After the meet, Coach Darin Walling stated, “I think the students really enjoyed the competition and pushed themselves to rise to the challenge.”