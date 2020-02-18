Happy Birthday wishes to Jason Derscheid, Denise Stewart, Brady Wetzstein, and Chase Hanson. Also, Grant Klindworth, Shirley Baumgartner, and Deanna Lurken. Have a great day!
Congratulations to Brent and Madi Lurken on the birth of a baby boy on Valentine’s Day. Little Murphey Allan is welcomed home by his big sister Marley. Congratulations also to Steve and Deanna Lurken, and great-grandpa, Ronald Lurken.
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Kay Hope whose funeral was held on Friday at St. Michael’s in Kenyon. Julie and I attended the visitation on Thursday evening along with many family and friends. Kay was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, and she will be missed.
Congratulations to my nephew, Camden Aase, whose Apple Valley hockey team went 3 and 1 to earn the consolation championship at the Breezy Point PeeWee Tournament this past weekend. Way to go boys!
This past week Parker and Megan Jeseritz, grandkids of Dan and Carol Aase, both earned Scholar of Excellence awards at their school. Only 10 students out of the seventh-grade class of approximately 300 students earned this award, so congratulations and good work!
Nicole Behne will be part of the chorus in the Owatonna High School production of “Once Upon a Mattress.” If you’re looking for something to do this week, performances will be held on Feb. 20-22, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and on Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m.
Gwen Springer and I met at the Kenyon Bar and Grill for lunch on Saturday morning. We had a fun time catching up with each other. Jean Overby and Bernie were also enjoying lunch at the restaurant. It’s so nice to have the restaurant open again, for a place to have a nice lunch, and because you always run into someone you haven’t seen for awhile.
Sincere sympathy also to the family and many friends of Leif Gunhus who passed away unexpectedly last week. Leif was the son of the late Lorry and Sharon Gunhus and was retired from the United States Army. Leif’s visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at the West Concord Historical Society from 3 to 7 p.m., and a full military funeral will be held also at the West Concord Historical Society on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Gol Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Reminder of Moland’s Annual Meeting on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. with a short worship service, followed by the Annual Meeting and a potluck dinner. Please plan to attend, and bring a dish to pass.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.